Turningpoint Communications Celebrates 10th Year Offering Best Practices in Treasury Management
Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results while guiding industry practitioners in promoting their own thought leadership to advance their careers, the careers of other professionals, and the organizations and industries they represent.
Egan Kenny founded Turningpoint Communications after 13 years' building and leading marketing and sales teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. She personally works closely with treasury management leaders to help them grow their profession or company brand, sell more, and engage key constituents in new and compelling ways. One of the firm's most popular offerings is the business development training seminar, "Moving from Salesperson to Trusted Advisor: Treasury Management Sales Training for the Financial Services Professional."
"We are honored to have been trusted by so many treasury management professionals from all across the United States, through the years, looking for assistance in molding their role to trusted advisor as well as better understanding how the solutions they provide can bring value to their client relationships,"
She continued, "We're so excited to reach this milestone and look back at what the business has endured during this time as well as how much we have achieved and grown. We have taken on large clients like Bank of America, Fidelity National Information Services, PNC, KeyBank, Webster Bank, COCC, PlainsCapital Bank, and others; built a series of 'open' in-person and webinar-based Treasury Management Trainings for community banking treasury management officers and their business partners in lending; established offices in Massachusetts and Texas; and built out our leadership team that includes our CFO, Raymond Vines of Grapevine, TX; all while serving our industry, colleagues and communities through board work and other services.
"We look forward to continuing our important work serving and promoting treasury management-focused leaders and companies over the months and years ahead, including our upcoming trainings in Columbus, Ohio (June 13-14; SOLD OUT), Boston (June 29-30), Pittsburgh (September 21-22), Dallas (November 9-10) and Orlando, Florida (November 30-December 1) this fall."
About Turningpoint Communications
In its 10th year, Turningpoint Communications (www.turningpointcommunications.com) is a national marketing and business development support firm focused on financial services, high-tech, retail, academia, healthcare, and membership organizations. Turningpoint offers industry-specific programming and deliverables that get results by promoting their clients' thought leadership, best practices and engaging constituents in dynamic ways.
Turningpoint Communications was founded by Laurel Egan Kenny, MSCM, MBA, in 2007 after 13 years of building and leading marketing and business development teams for two large, global Fortune 100 financial services firms in wealth and treasury management divisions. Laurel served on the Boards of Directors of the New England Association for Financial Professionals from 2007 to 2013 (including President) and continues to serve the Dallas Association for Financial Professionals as Communications Chair (2013 to present). She is also the Social Media Chair for the Alliance of Texas Treasury Association's TEXPO 2018 Conference when it returns to Dallas and is an award winning and presenting Regional Officer of the national Association for Financial Professionals. Laurel built and grew the commercial Global Solutions Group's marketing and business development servicing discipline at Sovereign Bancorp (now Santander) and, as a founding member of a corporate entrepreneurial wealth management division at State Street, she served as a member of a business development and relationship management team that grew assets under administration from $0 to $150 billion in two years. Laurel presents nationally on treasury management-related topics, as well as on marketing and business development practices, including social media and thought leadership.
For more information about Turningpoint Communications, please visit www.turningpointcommunications.com.
