News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Announces New Phase of Homes at Tehaleh
"Tehaleh is such a special community that combines quality craftsmanship, modern features and a community that thrives off walkability and outdoor living," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "With more than ten miles of trails spread across eleven parks within the community, it's never been easier to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors… just steps outside your new home."
Lennar is offering three floorplans at this community for sale available in a variety of sizes and home styles. New homes range in size approximately from 2,873 to 3,183 square feet and include Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® in the Bainbridge model. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these special floorplans include an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. This design allows for as much direct access or privacy between the two residences as is desired.
The Everson plan is also offered here. An approximately 2,873-square foot home that provides four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage with added storage space. The Carnation, the third floorplan offered by Lennar at Tehaleh, provides 3,017 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms including a downstairs guest suite and a two-car garage.
Every home Lennar builds comes with added value through their signature Everything's Included® program. It works by including today's desirable features and upgrades as standard, so they come at no additional cost to the buyer. At Tehaleh, residents enjoy items such as tankless hot water heaters, granite kitchen coutnertops, stainless steel GE® appliances, shaker-style cabinetry and so much more (https://www.lennar.com/
For more information on new Lennar homes now selling at Tehaleh, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse