Ascension – Addicting Ball Jump Mobile Game

A mobile game like no other. Ascension will have you feeling everything from happiness, relaxation and joy to sadness, tension and anger.

-- A ball jump game where the player must control the ball using left or right commands. The ball will continue bouncing at various heights and it is down to you to duck, dodge and weave your way through the various obstacles that arise.Ascension is full of surprises, enemies come in various shapes and sizes with different methods of attack, all with one goal in mind. To bring you to your demise! Travel through portals which can teleport you past obstacles or even duplicate your character, meaning you'll have to have your wits about you as multiple balls on the screen could be a recipe for disaster if you're not careful.You will find yourself challenging friends, as well as people all over the world for the high score rank using GameCenter and social media posts.Ascension is available for free on iOS App Store here: http://apple.co/2s3ZszAAscension is developed by Liontech Studios, an indie game development studio in the UK. They pride themselves on providing students and young people opportunities to work on projects, gaining vital work experience in the field.