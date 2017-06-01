 
News By Tag
* Ios
* Apple
* Arcade
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dewsbury
  West Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Ascension – Addicting Ball Jump Mobile Game

A mobile game like no other. Ascension will have you feeling everything from happiness, relaxation and joy to sadness, tension and anger.
 
 
1
1
DEWSBURY, England - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- A ball jump game where the player must control the ball using left or right commands. The ball will continue bouncing at various heights and it is down to you to duck, dodge and weave your way through the various obstacles that arise.

Ascension is full of surprises, enemies come in various shapes and sizes with different methods of attack, all with one goal in mind. To bring you to your demise! Travel through portals which can teleport you past obstacles or even duplicate your character, meaning you'll have to have your wits about you as multiple balls on the screen could be a recipe for disaster if you're not careful.

You will find yourself challenging friends, as well as people all over the world for the high score rank using GameCenter and social media posts.

Ascension is available for free on iOS App Store here: http://apple.co/2s3ZszA

Ascension is developed by Liontech Studios, an indie game development studio in the UK. They pride themselves on providing students and young people opportunities to work on projects, gaining vital work experience in the field.

Contact
Liontech Studios
***@liontechstudios.com
End
Source:
Email:***@liontechstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Ios, Apple, Arcade
Industry:Games
Location:Dewsbury - West Yorkshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share