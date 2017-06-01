Somm's Insight: Toasting to Summer with Champagne and Steak at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Susi Zivanovic, Perry's Corporate Sommelier and Beverage Director

-- As summer approaches, a light, crisp Champagne is a popular beverage of choice at weddings, family reunions, outdoor celebrations and to commemorate special occasions. However, when it comes to a steak dinner, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille's Corporate Sommelier and Beverage Director, Susi Zivanovic, also feels that summer is the perfect time to experiment with a lighter sparkling wine or Champagne to complement the meal, whether at a steakhouse or grilling at home.Zivanovic favors Champagne because of the versatility in pairing with many types of cuisine. "I experienced my first sip of high quality Champagne while working in Paris for a catering company in my early 20s," says Zivanovic. "It was love at first sip! The versatility of Champagne and sparkling wine is best explained by the intricate blending process of both red and white grapes." She notes that these highly complex wines can pair with shellfish at their lightest expression all the way through red meats like Perry's Chateaubriand with their fullest expression, including tête de cuvée Champagnes and Prestige Rosés.Perry's Steakhouse will be kicking off this summer with a Tribute to Champagne pairing experience at the Oak Brook location (5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, IL 60523) on June 28 at 7 p.m. This dinner, priced at $150 per person, will be a great way to enjoy a Champagne and steak pairing, while gaining insight from Perry's Corporate Sommelier and Beverage Director, Susi Zivanovic, about tips on Champagne consumption and which dishes pair best.Zivanovic, who completed her Certified Level of Court of the Master Sommelier Guild in October 2006, has been with Perry's for over a decade. Her vast knowledge spans back to the early 1990s when she traveled throughout France and Italy to learn about wine, developing an appreciation for more restrained, food-friendly wines of the Old World. She notes that sparkling wine from lesser known regions can offer superb value while still delivering great quality. She also says it is important to remember that Champagne is wine, and in order for the depth of the flavors to be fully enjoyed, the best way to taste these full and rich wines are in a Burgundy stem with a large bowl.About Perry's Steakhouse & GrillePerry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since it began as a butcher shop in Houston in 1979. Named as one of Open Table's "Top 100 Steakhouses in America 2016," recognized by Wine Spectator as "10 Wine Stars in the Lone Star State," and deemed one of "Ten Texas Steakhouses You Need to Try Before You Die" by Wide Open Country, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants. Featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79, Perry's specializes in a Rare and Well Done experience, currently operating 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Denver, Birmingham and across Texas, as well as the two original butcher shops now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.Follow Perry's news on Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysDining)and Instagram (@PerrysSteakhouse)