 
News By Tag
* Empower
* Advisory Board
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


President and CEO of WOMEN Unlimited, Inc. Appointed to The New Historia Advisory Board

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Empower
Advisory Board
Women

Industry:
Business

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Executives

NEW YORK - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- WOMEN Unlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Dr. Rosina L. Racioppi, has been appointed to the advisory board of The New Historia, a women's initiative associated with The New School in New York, NY.

The New Historia's mission is to empower future generations of women by connecting today's young women with little-known female groundbreakers of the past through education, discovery, exhibits and the media.

  "I am honored to be involved with The New Historia," states Racioppi, "There is a real need to connect young girls and women with what their predecessors have accomplished so they can be inspired by the examples history provides us. My life's work has been to empower women through education, mentoring and networking.   It saddens me when I see so few women in STEM and so many women opting out of organizations. Through the powerful work of The New Historia, women can see what is possible.  My involvement with The New Historia aligns perfectly with what is important to me, as we strive to help women achieve their full potential as major contributors to society."

About WOMEN Unlimited, Inc.
WOMEN Unlimited, Inc. has been partnering with leading organizations since 1994 to develop and retain a diverse pool of talented women leaders who can confidently usher their organizations to new levels of growth and profitability.  The organization uses a three-pronged approach of mentoring, education and networking to benefit organizations by enabling the transformation of talented, high-potential women from doers to leaders. Learn more about WOMEN Unlimited, Inc. at http://www.women-unlimited.com.

About Dr. Rosina Racioppi
Dr. Rosina Racioppi, president and chief executive officer of WOMEN Unlimited, Inc. spearheads initiatives to help leading organizations cultivate the talent needed for ongoing growth and profitability. Under her leadership, WOMEN Unlimited partners with organizations across a wide range of industries to develop high-potential women and to build a pipeline of diverse and talented leaders.

Contact
WOMEN Unlimited, Inc.
250 Park Ave, Fl 7, New York, NY 10177
(212) 572-6211
rracioppi@women-unlimited.com
End
Source:WOMEN Unlimited, Inc.
Email:***@women-unlimited.com Email Verified
Tags:Empower, Advisory Board, Women
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share