Monsters of Mock Roars Onto the Shores of Georgia's Lanier Islands June 17
Atlanta Classic Rock Radio Station 97.1 The River Brings a Collection of Cover Bands to Rock the Sunset Cove Stage at Southern Lakeside Destination
Monsters of Mock Schedule for Saturday, June 17 on the Sunset Cove Stage*:
10 a.m.-10 p.m. Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
10 a.m.-10 p.m. 97.1 The River Live Remote Broadcast from Sunset Cove
12:30-1:30 p.m. Acoustic Artist – Sean Thomason
2:15-3:45 p.m. 80's Tribute Band – Sunset Strip
4:30- 6 p.m. Alternative Rock Cover Project - Krotona
6:45- 8:15 p.m. Cheap Trick Tribute Band – Dream Police
9:00-11:00 p.m. Monsters of Mock Headliner and Foreigner Tribute Band – Head Games
In addition to live entertainment up on the Sunset Cove Stage throughout the day, street performers will add to the festive atmosphere, including stilt walkers, jugglers, face painters, hula hoopers and temporary tattoo artists. Admission to Monsters of Mock is free for LanierWorld season pass holders or with daily admission. For those who wish to attend the all-day concert only and enjoy access to the beach and restaurants, admission is just $15. For more information about Monsters of Mock 2017 at Lanier Islands, accommodation packages and other upcoming events throughout the summer, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
