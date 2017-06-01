 
Industry News





Monsters of Mock Roars Onto the Shores of Georgia's Lanier Islands June 17

Atlanta Classic Rock Radio Station 97.1 The River Brings a Collection of Cover Bands to Rock the Sunset Cove Stage at Southern Lakeside Destination
 
 
80s Tribute Band - Sunset Strip - will Rock Monsters of Mock 2017
80s Tribute Band - Sunset Strip - will Rock Monsters of Mock 2017
 
BUFORD, Ga. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Classic rock fans will want to start tuning up their air guitars in preparation for the return of Monsters of Mock to Lanier Islands. Hosted by the lakeside resort and Atlanta radio station – 97.1 The River, Monsters of Mock revs up its amps from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 as a collection of cover bands rock the Sunset Cove stage inside the Islands beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district, LanierWorld. In addition to LanierWorld's signature brand of fun in the sun – which includes more than a dozen waterslides and attractions, beach volleyball, minigolf, ½ mile stretch of white sandy beach, movies on the 5-story high Spectacular Screen, and a slew of eateries and watering holes from which to choose, the radical revelry kicks off with a beachside Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Café from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16. On Saturday, the weekend really hits its crescendo with the following lineup:

Monsters of Mock Schedule for Saturday, June 17 on the Sunset Cove Stage*:

10 a.m.-10 p.m.          Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

10 a.m.-10 p.m.          97.1 The River Live Remote Broadcast from Sunset Cove

12:30-1:30 p.m.          Acoustic Artist – Sean Thomason

2:15-3:45 p.m.          80's Tribute Band – Sunset Strip

4:30- 6 p.m.          Alternative Rock Cover Project - Krotona

6:45- 8:15 p.m.          Cheap Trick Tribute Band – Dream Police

9:00-11:00 p.m.          Monsters of Mock Headliner and Foreigner Tribute Band – Head Games

In addition to live entertainment up on the Sunset Cove Stage throughout the day, street performers will add to the festive atmosphere, including stilt walkers, jugglers, face painters, hula hoopers and temporary tattoo artists. Admission to Monsters of Mock is free for LanierWorld season pass holders or with daily admission. For those who wish to attend the all-day concert only and enjoy access to the beach and restaurants, admission is just $15. For more information about Monsters of Mock 2017 at Lanier Islands, accommodation packages and other upcoming events throughout the summer, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Bands Subject to Change Without Notice.

