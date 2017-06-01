Angelo Sferrazza, Cincinnati, Ohio Launches Unique Company in 2017 for Business Start-Ups, Expansion

End

-- Angelo Sferrazza, Cincinnati, Ohio, announced today, June 7th, 2017, the formation of a new, unique company called Strategic Funding. Mr. Sferrazza states that there continues to be a gap in the business environment bridging businesses with private funding and lending sources. These businesses typically are categorized as Business Start-Ups, Business Expansion, or Business Rescue. Strategic Funding provides a unique service by first helping businesses understand the qualifications necessary to attract private funding sources.TV shows, such as Shark Tank, have brought to fruition the need of businesses to connect with investors and has identified the lack of knowledge that businesses have when dealing with investors. Strategic Funding provides solutions by helping design a financial strategy for each company seeking private or institutional funding in order to attract suitable funding sources.Strategic Funding's Financial Mentoring program has been very beneficial in the growth of new businesses. "Business development through financial mentoring is vital to a successful and thriving economy," says Mr. Sferrazza. The Financial Mentoring includes evaluating the company's business concept, management team, target market, sales, financial statues, growth potential, and exit options.Through unique marketing initiatives, Strategic Funding gets funding requests all over the country from both businesses and from private funding sources seeking qualified businesses to fund. Just recently, in February 2017, Strategic Funding helped secure funding for the expansion of an up and coming, franchise type Greek restaurant in Illinois. Currently, there is a vital need to secure private capital for the supporting role in the development of business start-ups and business expansion; especially when the owner has been denied a loan from traditional lenders due to regulatory issues. Leaders at the Department of Education in Ohio have been supporting business development since 2011, through the JobsOhio program.1. There are nearly 30 million small business in the USA. The majority are self-employed.2. More than 50 % of workers are in small businesses.3. Small businesses create the majority of new jobs4. Over 500,000 new business get started each month.Strategic Funding was created by Angelo Sferrazza in 2017 in order to provide strategies to obtain financial support from private funding sources, along with continued mentoring for emerging and existing businesses and real estate investors. Strategic Funding's services assist businesses to initially secure private funding, thus giving them adequate time to secure more permanent funding from traditional lenders, like banks, or investment organizations.