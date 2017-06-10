 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Broomall
* Pennsylvania
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Broomall
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Williamson College of the Trades

Local author Andrew Miller will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Williamson College of the Trades
Williamson College of the Trades
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Broomall
Pennsylvania

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Broomall - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

BROOMALL, Pa. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Williamson College of the Trades

Local author Andrew Miller will be available to sign copies of book

Williamson College of the Trades was founded in 1888 by Quaker businessman and philanthropist Isaiah V. Williamson, whose objective was to provide financially disadvantaged young men with a useful trade.  Located in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the school accepted its first students in the fall of 1891. Then, as now, the young men received free room, board, and tuition while dividing their day between the classroom and the shop. In 2015, the institution changed its name from Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades to Williamson College of the Trades, but its mission has never changed. Students still live on campus for free and are required to report for morning inspection, attend daily chapel service, and maintain a professional appearance at all times. Williamson has remained relevant in a changing world while still maintaining its core values of faith, integrity, diligence, excellence, and service. Despite changing times, Williamson College of the Trades has stayed true to those values and Isaiah V. Williamson's legacy.

Highlights from the book include:

·         Graduating classes typically achieve 100 percent employment, and each Williamson graduating senior is usually offered several jobs from which to choose.

·         Williamson accepts disadvantaged young men and provides free tuition, room, and board, which was Isaiah Williamson's vision.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1991 Sproul Rd.

Broomall, PA 19008

When:  Saturday, June 10th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Broomall, Pennsylvania
Industry:Publishing
Location:Broomall - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share