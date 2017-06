Houston iPhone Screen Repair Suffers Black Hat 1 Star Review Attack on Facebook

Facebook Refuses to Act says Jamee Weber, owner of Houston iPhone Screen Repair

-- Jamee Weber of Houston iPhone Screen Repair explains how her company was the victim of a Facebook fake 1 star review attack.A Vendor that sold her some bad smart phone screens launched the Fake 1 star review attack as a way to extort or exact revenge on her company for rightfully asking her bank to refund the charges for bad parts that Arshed Naeed of Lake Jackson iPhone Repair sold Jamee Weber and her company.Facebook has refused to take action or correct the situation as of this writing."We are hoping to raise awareness of this issue to the powers that be at Facebook so that this doesn't happen to other innocent businesses."says Jamee Weber of Houston iPhone Screen Repair in The Woodlands TX.for more information please contact:Jamee WeberHouston iPhone Screen Repair9595 Six Pines Dr #8210The Woodlands TX 77380http://houstoniphonescreenrepair.com/832-626-7227Read the full story here http://houstoniphonescreenrepair.com/ facebook/vendor- atte... (http://houstoniphonescreenrepair.com/facebook/vendor-attempts-destroy-reputation-via-fake-reviews-facebook/)