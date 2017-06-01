News By Tag
Houston iPhone Screen Repair Suffers Black Hat 1 Star Review Attack on Facebook
Facebook Refuses to Act says Jamee Weber, owner of Houston iPhone Screen Repair
A Vendor that sold her some bad smart phone screens launched the Fake 1 star review attack as a way to extort or exact revenge on her company for rightfully asking her bank to refund the charges for bad parts that Arshed Naeed of Lake Jackson iPhone Repair sold Jamee Weber and her company.
Facebook has refused to take action or correct the situation as of this writing.
"We are hoping to raise awareness of this issue to the powers that be at Facebook so that this doesn't happen to other innocent businesses."
for more information please contact:
Jamee Weber
Houston iPhone Screen Repair
9595 Six Pines Dr #8210
The Woodlands TX 77380
http://houstoniphonescreenrepair.com/
832-626-7227
Read the full story here
Media Contact
Jamee Weber
jamee@houstoniphonescreenrepair.com
