BayCoast Bank Names Paul Leveillee as Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending
In this position, Leveillee will be responsible for leading the Loan Production Office (LPO), which the bank is planning to open in Attleboro later this year. Currently, Leveillee's area of focus is new business development;
Leveillee brings over 30 years of banking experience to this position. Most recently, Leveillee was the Market Manager for Santander Bank in their Providence and New Bedford locations. His experience also includes work with Bank of Boston, First Federal Savings Bank of America, Fleet Bank, and Coventry Credit Union.
Additionally, Leveillee is currently involved with the Community Visiting Nurse Association in Attleboro, where he serves as a Finance Committee Member and is currently President of the Board; and the United Way of Greater Attleboro/Taunton, where he serves on the Allocation Committee. Leveillee earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Bryant College, and has attended numerous Robert Morris Associates (RMA) continuing education seminars.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "Paul has an outstanding track record in banking in general and commercial lending in particular, as well as a deep commitment to the greater community. We are excited to welcome Paul to our BayCoast team, and I know he will adeptly apply his knowledge, experience, and understanding to his customer relationships."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
