News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Glass Artist April Wagner Exhibits at EastEnd Studio and Gallery This Month
The new glass exhibit entitled Heat and Pressure by artist April Wagner at the EastEnd Studio and Gallery, 143 W. Michigan Ave, brings the fire of epiphany glass studio to mid-Michigan, now through July 2, 2017.
In her artwork, the vibrant colors, hues and shades of glass combined with the fluidity and flexibility of the medium, come together to provide limitless interpretation of the natural world through glass art.
"I am intrigued by the process of blowing glass into linear and organic shapes," said Wagner. "Then I play with them in space. By turning, twisting, or repeating the shapes I investigate their relationship to floor, wall, or tabletop. In creating multiples and assembling the shapes together, almost like found objects, I create large scale pieces. I use color to push and pull the eye around or up and down the piece.
"My intension is to create objects that are captivating to look at in their environment. Whether a private, public, or corporate space I choose the colors, shapes, and scale of the work in direct response to that specific environment and that viewer. Ultimately the viewer must consider the fragility, strength, and beauty of this material."
The EastEnd Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 10am-5:30 pm and Sunday 12 pm-4 pm. For more information, call (269)789-2379.
epiphany glass studio, www.epiphanyglass.com (http://www.epiphanyglass.com/
Located in downtown Marshall, Michigan, EastEnd Studio and Gallery is the largest nonprofit gallery in the state of Michigan, offering over 3,000 square feet of show space, as well as a formal exhibition room. The Gallery exhibits paintings, sculpture, photography, as well as jewelry and decorative fine art pieces. EastEnd is also home to an art education department that offers classes for youth and adults.
Contact
Heather Blasko
***@epiphanyglass.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse