Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for World War II Shipbuilding in Duluth and Superior
Local author Gerald Sandvick will be available to sign copies of book
World War II hinged on the Allies having enough ships to both fight the enemy and to carry millions of tons of war goods across the world's oceans. Shipyards on the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific Coasts built thousands of vessels, but America's sometimes forgotten Fourth Coast, the Great Lakes, built hundreds of ships as well. From 1940 to 1945, warships, cargo haulers, Coast Guard tenders, and fleet service auxiliaries of many types were launched from the two cities of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin, which lie at the far western end of Lake Superior. During the war, half a dozen shipyards in Duluth-Superior produced more than 200 vessels of 10 main types, up to 338 feet long and 5,000 tons, all having to make close to a 2,400-mile journey to the ocean. The shipyards grew from nearly nothing in 1939 to become industries employing thousands of men and women by 1945 and making a major contribution to the story of America in World War II.
About the Author:
Gerald "Jerry" Sandvick is History Professor Emeritus, and a former History Department Chair and Dean of liberal Arts. He is co-author of a History of Aviation in Minnesota and author of numerous maritime and aviation history articles in Minnesota History, the Nor'easter, North Star Port magazine, and others. He is a past president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, a longtime volunteer at the Richard Bong Veteran's Historical Center in Superior and continues part time history teaching at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and the University of Arizona.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1600 Miller Trunk Hwy L25
Duluth, MN 55811
When: Saturday, June 10th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
***Part of a fundraiser event supporting the
Lake Superior Marine Museum Association
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
