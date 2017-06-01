Operation Food Search to Hold Shop Out Hunger Day

St. Louis agency hosts its ninth annual summertime food drive

Operation Food Search's Shop Out Hunger

-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will host its ninth annual Shop Out Hunger on Sat., June 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Previously called Saturday Jubilee, the region-wide food drive is held to restock the shelves of both its distribution center and its 330 community partner agencies.Volunteers from over 100 agencies will be staffed outside of more than 120 grocery stores – including Dierbergs, Schnucks and Straub's – collecting non-perishable food items and donations that will stay in each area's community. OFS also teams up with numerous community partners including Franklin County Hunger Task Force, Jefferson County Hunger Task Force, St. Charles Community Council, and area food pantries across 12 counties."This day is all about strengthening families who need our assistance in putting food on their tables," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer. "The drive is held during the summer when food donations are typically down. The average low income family's food costs increase by $300 per month during the summer since kids who receive free or reduced meals during the school year do not have access to the food they need."Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. and is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.Volunteers are needed to greet customers and collect donations at various grocery store partners located in Missouri (Jefferson and Franklin Counties, St. Charles, Warren, Lincoln, St. Francois, and St. Louis City and County) and Illinois (St. Clair, Marion, Jackson, and Madison Counties). For further details on volunteering or donating food, call (314) 726-5355 or visit www.shopouthunger.com