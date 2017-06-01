 
Industry News





June 2017
Kaltra announces the second generation of in-row cooling units with a 50% higher cooling capacity

Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers.
 
 
Listed Under

NUREMBERG, Germany - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks.

Lambda In-Row has a new microchannel evaporator combined in V-form with a 41m² total heat transfer surface. With these evaporators, the cooling capacity of the new units increases from 90 kW to 141kW (for water temperatures of 15/21°C and inlet air temperature of 40°C).  A special type of manifolds for microchannel heat exchangers provide a uniform water distribution, and at the same time keeps low waterside pressure drop.

This innovative technology allows Lambda In-Row be as effective as large precision air conditioning units for perimetral installation, while keeping its size down to the footprint of a server rack.

To support such an increase in heat exchanger capacity, Kaltra's engineers use a new electronically commutated radial fans with 450mm impeller diameter.

Introduced cooling units can be equipped with functionality appropriate for large perimetral systems: steam humidifier, electrical heater, dew point control, selection of regulating valves, and IP55 rated enclosure. New options include airflow management system (AMS) with regulated baffles incorporated in the front door and server racks thermal monitoring.

The control system allows to network up to 16 in-row cooling units for synchronized operation. When a temperature inside the controlled server rack(s) jumps, or in a case when of any networked unit fails, the master unit appropriately distributes the load among the network members and alerts the user. The users may monitor and manage the Lambda In-Row units both directly and remotely on Android-based mobile devices.

One Lambda In-Row can replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units. Units are available in two sizes: for the racks with depths of 1000mm or 1200mm. For smaller data centers, Kaltra recommends using Easystream scroll chillers (http://www.kaltra.de/easystream) which match the capacity of 1 to 3 in-row cooling units and deliver high energy efficiencies with EER up to 5.15.

Lambda In-Row will be available to order in Q3 2017.

Media Contact
Kaltra Support
+4991171532021
info@kaltra.de
