Goa Holiday Destination Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary

PANAJI, India - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Mhadei wildlife sanctuary is popular place to wildlife animals. It is a protected area to tiger reserve wildlife sanctuary which is situated in north Goa (Sattari taluka). It is spread in 208 kilometers square area land. It is protected by eleven forest guards which have a four wheeler vehicle and a motor bike to daily patrolling in sanctuary. It has many waterfalls like Vazra Sakla waterfalls, plunge waterfall and 14 other small water falls.

How reach: - It is easily can access via road, trains and air. Its nearest main road is Belgaum - Sanquelim highway 31 which is good connected to national highway – 17. Margaon railway station is just 58 kilometers far from this sanctuary; the margaon is also the main railway junction of the Goa state which connected state to all Indian major railway stations. Its distance from Dabolim international airport is just 72 kilometers.

Tour Tanutravels.com packages to Goa are well plan to explore its natural wildlife sanctuaries like cotigao wildlife sanctuary, salim ali bird sanctuary, bondla wildlife sanctuary, netravali wildlife sanctuary and mahaveer sanctuary etc.  Goa is the beautiful land of the India which has many tourist attractions like natural beaches, hundreds years old historical forts and UNESCO world heritage site churches which are located in old Goa city.

For more details: http://www.tanutravels.com/mhadei-wildlife-sanctuary.html

Posted by Tanu Singh
