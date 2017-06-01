Better Money Better Banking - GoldenCoin

Imagine a banking app linked to your Visa debit card, but instead of "paper money" it uses real gold coins.

LinkedinBAckgroundGCoin

Contact

Daniel Weitmann

***@goldencoin.com Daniel Weitmann

End

-- Swiss GoldenCoin has taken a quantum leap in money and banking, providing the worlds only real hard currency and full reserve banking app for iPhone and Android. Additional perks include free airport lounge access, personal assistant 24/7, and a private MediJet service.The mobile app and the Visa debit card work in the same way as any other large commercial bank app and card, except that it uses real USD gold bullion coins instead of fiat/"paper"money.Additionally, GoldenCoin has added several layers of security - well beyond existing banking standards - making it one of the worlds safest (if not the safest) way to store and bank money:1. Solidity - Using Regular Deposits and Private Stock, each single coin is identified to its respective owner - eliminating bankruptcy risk from the equation - in the same secure way as noble banking was done during the rise of the Roman Empire.2. Geopolitical Protection - Gold coins are kept safe through Swiss protective law.3. Vault Security - Gold coins are stored in one of the worlds safest vaults in Switzerland, by Loomis International, a world leader in valuables logistics. All gold coins are fully insured against theft, war and natural disaster.4. Data Security- All data is protected by Swiss high-security servers, and certified to banking standards. Additionally data is guarded under Swiss law with respective personal privacy protection, and leading cryptography has been applied to all user data.5. Mobile app Integrity - The mobile App, for Iphone and Android uses several layers of protection, including cryptography, 3 factor authentication and One Time Passwords, making it safer than most traditional banks.6. GoldenCoin launches now in September 2017, and will present their product in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Milan and other financial centres worldwide.