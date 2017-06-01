 
Engineered Tax Services Webinar: "Growing Tax Practice with the R&D Credit" – Free CPE Credit

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- National Director and R&D Specialist, David Mayer, of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), will be hosting a free webinar this Wednesday entitled "Growing Your Tax Practice With the R&D Credit Opportunity" at 1 p.m. EDT. The webinar will help participants identify which of their clients can benefit from this powerful incentive. During this webinar, participants will learn which clients qualify for the R&D credit opportunity. This will help participants grow their client bases and earn one free CPE credit.

You can register for the webinar here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4741204471602447106?source=Social%20Media

As one of the few tax credits that has bi-partisan support in Washington, the R&D credit was made a permanent tax credit as part of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act of 2015. Most states also provide an R&D tax credit for qualifying activities within the state. ETS is typically able to go back to all open tax years (3 or 4 years) to capture these credits for companies. In addition, for companies coming out of losses, there can be an opportunity to carry forward these credits from closed tax years as well – the federal R&D credit carries forward for 20 years.

ETS Continuing Education

ETS is a nationally certified continuing education provider with NASBA, NAIOP, AIA, and many others. ETS offers the courses listed below as a complimentary service to CPAs and designers who are interested in learning more about strategic tax incentives. ETS offers multiple live courses throughout the year as well as ETS University Web Courses that are offered on a monthly basis to provide professionals with immediately relevant content. Below is a list of ETS's Continuing Professional Education Courses (CPE).

ETS University Web Programs

1) Maximizing the Benefits of the Energy Policy Act

2) CPA Monetization: Strategies for Firm Growth Through the Implementation of Specialty Tax

3) Growing Your Tax Practice With the R&D Credit Opportunity

4) Understanding & Recognizing Disposition of Assets

5) Maximizing Cash Flow with Cost Segregation

6) The New Face of Component Depreciation: Identifying & Implementing Missed Opportunities

7) Understanding the Final Treasury Regulations Governing Tax Treatment of Tangible Property

8) PATH Act Overview & Tangible Property Compliance

If you would like to schedule an in-person CPE seminar or webcast for your company, please contact us anytime at 800-236-6519.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
