Local Annapolis girl aims to follow in the footsteps of Director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins the first female to direct a DC Comics film as well to direct a big budget comics movie. She has broken a glass ceiling and given hope to female directors and young girls looking to work behind the camera.

Contact

Torrey Charles and Willner

***@thetcwagency.com Torrey Charles and Willner

End

-- Local girl aims high to follow in the footsteps of Patty Jenkins, the female director of DC Comics Wonder Woman movie.________This Summer's Wonder Woman movie is a block buster feature length film. It's inspiring to girls but not just to be the next Gal Gadot, it encourages them step behind the camera, to tell stories, and be empowered.Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins the first female to direct a DC Comics film as well to direct a big budget comics movie. She has broken a glass ceiling and given hope to female directors and young girls looking to work behind the camera in Hollywood.Ainsleigh Pocock (age 13) wants to follow in Patty Jenkins footsteps. Pocock will intern at Annapolis based Riggo Productions, a film and live stream digital media studio this summer. This is not the first time she has worked in film.Pocock recently directed and coordinated two anti-bullying short videos for Girl Scout Troop 1224 in Annapolis.The anti-bullying videos Pocock helped direct and coordinate were written and cast by local Girl Scout Troop 1224 with help from the troop leader, Darla Winstead (The Summit School).Wonder Woman, with breakout actress Gal Gadot, is poised to become the top grossing film this summer and with the exposure the movie brings to its director, young women will see the upside to working in digital media directing and production roles behind the camera.Pocock, while interning for Riggo Productions this summer, will produce a web series on the musical Hamilton and will assist in filming a webisodes for award winning French Chef Jacques Haeringer of L'Auberge Chez François a 5 star restaurant in Virginia and learn live stream multi camera switching on Facebook and Youtube.With the internship, Ainsleigh Pocock hopes to develop skills in organizational planning, creative writing, technical camera operations, and all the processes that take a film from script to screen.The Upstander At Lunch Time Anti Bullying Video ShortPocock helped direct and coordinate both anti bully short videos. She managed a cast of 10 and a crew of 8 during the filming, which was made at The Summit School in Annapolis recently.For more information on Ainsleigh Pocock, her story ,and goal of becoming a film director and producer contact Riggo Productions in Annapolis. 202 351 1344 (tel:(202)%20351-1344)