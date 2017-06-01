 
Industry News





e-ImageData Announces Launch of ScanPro® Auto-Fiche Carrier™

The ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is moving microfiche research into the digital age
 
 
HARTFORD, Wis. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- e-ImageData, the world industry leader in innovative micrographic film equipment, announced today the newest cutting-edge addition to the best-selling ScanPro product line, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier. This latest product innovation will debut at the ALA Annual Conference in Chicago, Ill, June 22-27.

Never before seen in the micrographics industry, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier eliminates the manual work of moving the fiche carrier to find your desired image. The ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is operated entirely by on-screen controls to perform all operations, allowing users to move directly through their fiche image-by-image, anywhere on the fiche, with a single click. In addition, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier can automatically scan a range of images or the entire fiche, seamlessly and with unparalleled accuracy.

"Research using microfiche has long been known to be cumbersome and quite frustrating. We felt there was a need in the marketplace for a product that addresses these issues and makes working with microfiche easy and efficient," says James Westoby, president, e-ImageData. "As leaders in the industry, we are excited to be able to bring our customers this latest innovation to advance their research."

Small in size, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is retrofittable, with the exception of the ScanPro 1000, to every ScanPro model. It is "hands-free," hassle-free, provides constant focus, has easy-to-use controls and provides the same image clarity you've come to expect from the ScanPro line of products. The ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is backed by our unmatched three-year factory warranty and supported by factory-trained and certified resellers.

To see how e-ImageData is moving your microfiche into the digital age, visit us at booth #5011 and enter our drawing to win a ScanPro 2200.

About e-ImageData

Based in Hartford, Wis and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.

http://www.e-imagedata.com

