News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
e-ImageData Announces Launch of ScanPro® Auto-Fiche Carrier™
The ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is moving microfiche research into the digital age
Never before seen in the micrographics industry, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier eliminates the manual work of moving the fiche carrier to find your desired image. The ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is operated entirely by on-screen controls to perform all operations, allowing users to move directly through their fiche image-by-image, anywhere on the fiche, with a single click. In addition, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier can automatically scan a range of images or the entire fiche, seamlessly and with unparalleled accuracy.
"Research using microfiche has long been known to be cumbersome and quite frustrating. We felt there was a need in the marketplace for a product that addresses these issues and makes working with microfiche easy and efficient," says James Westoby, president, e-ImageData. "As leaders in the industry, we are excited to be able to bring our customers this latest innovation to advance their research."
Small in size, the ScanPro Auto-Fiche Carrier is retrofittable, with the exception of the ScanPro 1000, to every ScanPro model. It is "hands-free,"
To see how e-ImageData is moving your microfiche into the digital age, visit us at booth #5011 and enter our drawing to win a ScanPro 2200.
###
About e-ImageData
Based in Hartford, Wis and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at www.e-imagedata.com.
http://www.e-
Contact
Kaycee Jaeger
***@e-imagedata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse