Edward Martin Selected as a PPB Rising Star for 2017
Owner of Proforma Media and Print Solutions honored with prestigious award
Martin earned his spot on this coveted list with more than 1,070% growth in just the past five years. While Martin has been in the industry for 12 years, he has been a part of Proforma for six. As an active member of the industry, he can often be seen sharing his strategies for success with his colleagues at industry events.
"While we have experienced immense growth over the past few years," said Martin, "we aren't planning on slowing down anytime soon; we are looking to continue growing our client base and increase their success over the next five years."
Much of Martin's success is due to his sharp focus and dedication to identifying the next business opportunity. When Martin first joined Proforma, he had virtually no established clients, and was building his business from the ground up. Since then, Martin has significantly grown his business by actively acquiring promotional product distributors and printing companies. To date, he has acquired nine businesses, worth a total of $1.4 million.
"Our success comes not only from acquisitions, but also the great solutions we offer our customers. My main focus is to save the customer time, make their lives easier and give them the marketing resources they need to focus on building their core business," said Martin.
Proforma Media and Print Solutions prides itself on being a complete solutions provider for their clients. Martin provides his clients with a wide variety of turnkey solutions through eCommerce, print, promotional products, multi-media solutions and more.
Martin, along with the 19 other recipients of the PPB Rising Star award will be recognized during the PPAI North American Leadership Conference in Austin, Texas this August. He will also be profiled in in PPB's September issue.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
