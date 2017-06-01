 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Storyboard That Attends ISTE 2017!

The team travels to San Antonio for one of the biggest EdTech Conferences.
 
 
BOSTON - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Storyboard That team is thrilled to announce that they will be traveling to San Antonio, Texas from June 25-28 to attend the ISTE 2017 Conference & Expo! ISTE is recognized as one of the most comprehensive edtech conferences in the world. The team will be located at booth #401, where they will be doing live demonstrations of the product, answering questions, as well as holding Storyboard That giveaways.

This will be Storyboard That's second time exhibiting at ISTE.  "We can't wait to meet the teachers, trainers, and administration who attend ISTE. Our team loves to show educators the educational benefits of storyboards and comics. We are very excited to give demonstrations of Storyboard That on our large touch screen panels," said Kate Hassey, the company's Marketing Director.

Storyboard That will be traveling to ISTE with their marketing team, teacher writers, account managers, and artists. They are inviting attendees to stop by their booth, as well. To schedule a meeting with a team member, fill out this form: https://goo.gl/forms/R8owRTGHt9VdAnrv1

Storyboard That users have created over 4,000,000 storyboards.This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers a 14 day free trial as well as over 400 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM. As its newest feature, Storyboard That is pleased to announce that it is now available in many different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, and German.

About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/) (www.storyboardthat.com) empowers users to create storyboards, comics, and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.

About ISTE: The ISTE 2017 Conference and Expo is a place to connect and learn from other innovative educators, thought leaders, and education companies.

Click to Share