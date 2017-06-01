News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Announced Business Digital Transformation Service
This service includes responsive website development, website optimization with the latest SEO standards, SEO friendly webpage content writing and business social page creations.
· Responsive SEO friendly website development
· One time website optimization by applying all SEO standards
· SEO friendly webpage content writing
· Social media optimization by creating business profiles and pages in major social networking websites
The representative of this digital marketing agency from India shared that there are many companies which are still having the traditional website which are not mobile friendly or they have two different versions of the same website: one for the desktop users and another for the mobile users. Also, there are a few companies which just don't have a website at all. The world is moving towards digitization, plus more and more consumers are browsing through their mobile devices. Thus, the digitally well equipped website and profiles are the necessities for any business regardless of industry. A business must have a responsive website which can be accessed by any device. Furthermore, website optimization applies different SEO standards and best practices in it. This makes a website, both, search engine and user friendly. The website optimization helps in getting more benefits of the digital world. Also, if you have seen almost every human being is using the social networking website. The social media optimization helps in leaving an impression on the mind of your consumers. They feel you are a known brand. All these are less of luxuries and more of a necessity for any business, now!
The digital transformation of business bestows many benefits to the company. Some of them were shared by the spokesperson of Digital Marketers India (DMIn), which are listed below:
· Mobile friendly website which can be accessed from any device
· SEO friendly website which is easy to crawl and rank with Google and other search engines. This helps in getting top rankings
· SEO friendly content of webpages which offers content benefits
· Social Media Optimization by seeding the Brand of the company in the social networking websites
· Branding benefits
· And more
The digital business transformation service helps a business to take the first step in the digital world by having a completely optimized website and social profiles. The Digital Marketers India (DMIn) has a team of experienced web developers, SEO professionals, content writers and SMO experts.
The representative of the company invited people who are more interested in knowing about this service to browse their webpage here: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
