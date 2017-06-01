News By Tag
New course at IMF: Cyber Security First Responder (CFR)
– Shut the door on hackers and become a Cyber Security First Responder (CFR) now! This 5-day training is the most wanted training next to and after the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) training.
Increasingly destructive hacking incidents further highlight the enormous demand for qualified security professionals who can protect their organization's networks. The Cyber Security First Responder (CFR) training will prepare all security professionals to become the first line of response against cyber attacks. The participants will be taught to analyse threat, design secure computing and network environments, proactively defend networks, and respond to and investigate cyber security incidents.
The Cyber Security First Responder (CFR) training is designed to:
· Develop security threat intelligence skills
· Emphasize penetration testing
· Tie together different security tactics
· Allow your organization to secure its network without having to invest in additional security infrastructure
For more information about this training check www.imfacademy.com (http://www.imfacademy.com/
IMF Academy (http://www.imfacademy.com) is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.
Media Contact
IMF Academy
+31 402 460 220
info@imfacademy.com
