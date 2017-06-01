News By Tag
Your Summer Beauty Routine Has Never Been Easier!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wyckoff, NJ Today And See How Eyelash Extensions Can Change Your Look
Amazing Lash Studio offers women the freedom of waking up bright eyed and ready to go. With four proprietary eyelash extensions styles you can choose any lash length you are comfortable with. Your stylists will conduct a style assessment on your first visit to understand the look you would like to achieve.Choose from two-tone, volume and colored lashes including four unique lash styles.
Gorgeous Lash style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.
Natural are you, only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
The sexy style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
Cute big bright eyes can be yours! Cute lashes use longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Take advantage of these offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.
For more information visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
