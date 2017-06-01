 
News By Tag
* Wyckoff
* Beauty
* Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wyckoff
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Your Summer Beauty Routine Has Never Been Easier!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wyckoff, NJ Today And See How Eyelash Extensions Can Change Your Look
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
WYCKOFF, N.J. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The last thing anyone woman wants to do in the summer is put on a face full of makeup, with eyelash extensions you won't have to!

Amazing Lash Studio offers women the freedom of waking up bright eyed and ready to go. With four proprietary eyelash extensions styles you can choose any lash length you are comfortable with. Your stylists will conduct a style assessment on your first visit to understand the look you would like to achieve.Choose from two-tone, volume and colored lashes including four unique lash styles.

Gorgeous Lash style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.

Natural are you, only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

The sexy style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.

Cute big bright eyes can be yours! Cute lashes use longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Take advantage of these offers:

Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)

Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.


For more information visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wyckoff/wyckoff or call (551) 777-4500 today.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Wyckoff, Beauty, Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wyckoff - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share