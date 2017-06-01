News By Tag
Enthusiastic Response to New Home Design Options in Parkside at Old Friendship in Buford, GA
O'Dwyer Homes' makes luxury living affordable and is dedicated to cost savings. With all their homes being "Energy Star Certified" by a third party, homeowners will experience the peace of mind that comes from tried and true best building practices. More consistent temperature across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a homeowner can enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
Family-friendly amenities like a pool with cabana and playground make this neighborhood a perfect place for your family. With its large wooded greenspace and location only minutes from I-85/I-985 and Lake Lanier, this Conservation Neighborhood in the 200's, is selling quickly. O'Dwyer Homes' Energy Star Certified homes not only are beautiful but are a smart choice as well, saving the homeowner up to 30% on utility costs.
Come by and tour our model or choose one of the three homes under construction or from the 18 remaining home sites and get in early to make your decorator selections. Call 470-238-3396 or come by 3868 Fellowship Drive, Buford GA 30519. www.odwyerhomes.com
Suzanne Croteau
770-887-2177
***@odwyerhomes.com
