PoolParty 6.0 brings the Most Complete Semantic Middleware to the Global Market!
PoolParty, the renowned semantic middleware solution, is out with a set of groundbreaking new features. PoolParty 6 as enterprise software platform means a rich and comprehensive set of functionalities at the fingertips of your organization and knowl
The PoolParty 6 release will drastically improve the benefits of its semantic middleware suite for knowledge engineers and organizations that build on large and diverse data repositories. The new release focuses and improves in the areas of agile data integration, high-precision text mining, configurable semantic search, and graph-based data analytics. In addition to the new Semantic Middleware Configurator, your control center for linked data management, PoolParty 6 introduces shadow concept extraction which permits the extraction of implicit knowledge from large text repositories. It handles even bigger text corpora and provides you with valuable knowledge semi-automatically.
Release 6 provides a set of analytics dashboards based on ontology-driven search that permits easy configuration based on your knowledge models. On top of it we make it very comfortable to integrate 3rd party visualization tools like SKOS Play or WebVOWL. PoolParty helps your knowledge engineers to create meaningful and comprehensive knowledge models particularly with very large text corpora. Improved word sense induction helps you to disambiguate terms semi-automatically and the inclusion of statistical language models boost your text mining results. This and the refined statistics and search features enhance the user experience greatly.
Taking the huge list of new features and improvements into account it's easy to recognize PoolParty 6 as a game changer in the field. It integrates an entire arsenal of tools into its agile enterprise semantic solution thus offering your organization all means for a data-driven business.
"With PoolParty 6.0 we made another major leap forward in bringing the most complete semantic middleware to the market. PoolParty 6.0 provides tools for agile data management and highly intelligent semantic analysis features, which weren't available on the market before", states Robert David, CTO of the Semantic Web Company.
About PoolParty
PoolParty is a semantic technology platform provided by the Semantic Web Company. The product is recognized by industry leaders as one of the most advanced semantic technology platforms. PoolParty supports enterprise needs in information management, metadata management, data analytics and content excellence. Typical PoolParty users such as taxonomists, subject matter experts and data scientists can easily build and enhance knowledge graphs without coding skills. Boehringer, Credit Suisse, Roche and The World Bank are among many clients benefiting from transforming data into expert or customer insights with PoolParty. Just recently, PoolParty Semantic Suite has been named a 'Trend-Setting Product of 2016' by KMWorld.
For more information about PoolParty 6, please visit https://www.poolparty.biz.
About Semantic Web Company
Semantic Web Company is the leading provider of graph-based metadata, search and analytic solutions. The company is the vendor of PoolParty Semantic Suite, one of the most renowned semantic software platforms on the global market. Among many other customers, Credit Suisse, Council of the European Union, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, adidas, Springer Nature and the World Bank benefit from linking structured and unstructured data. In 2016, the Semantic Web Company has been named to KMWorld's "100 companies that matter in Knowledge Management".
For more information about Semantic Web Company, please visit https://www.semantic-
