BL CEO Will Open Solar Conference in Chicago Next Week with Bright View
BL's inspirational leading voice will lead off TRC's solar conference, Brightfields 2017, with electric enthusiasm and clear vision.
The new century is still young, but it has already been marked by substantial change. Structural shifts in the economy and environment are reshaping the competitive landscape of the global economy. This level of comprehensive change taking place over such a compact period is the world's hard pivot away from the 'Old Normal'. But what is the 'New Normal'? And how is North America benefitting from this global rebalance? Dan will present the big picture about sustainability's past, present and future in this robust and refreshing discussion on energy, economy, environment, resilience and abundance in the new century and beyond.
Also join Dan at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 12 as he leads a panel on the Landowners Track at the conference about developing solar energy from the perspective of two municipalities - Waukegan, Illinois and Amesbury Massachusetts - entitled: From Idea to Reality: Let's Hear From Municipalities.
We'll see you in Chicago next week at this two-day, limited seat event where brownfield and landfill owners and renewable energy developers from across the country will connect and discuss the creation of the next generation of clean power projects to build a new and productive future using our most underutilized lands.
Landowners can still register to attend for FREE! Space is running out, so please register today at http://events.trcsolutions.com/
Where/when: Chicago, June 12 - 13, 2017
Brownfield Listings is a two-in-one national property market and project platform dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of real estate with reuse challenges. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S.
