BL CEO Will Open Solar Conference in Chicago Next Week with Bright View

-- Next Monday, June 12 at 8:30 AM Central, BrownfieldListings.com CEO Dan French will deliver a powerful and elevating presentation on the big forces driving trends in economy, energy and environment to open TRC's inaugural national brightfield development conference in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Dan's unique perspective will provide an illuminating and timely market overview as he looks ahead to the bright future. With important reference to historical cycles and events, his overall macro framework leaves the audience with relevant takeaways useful for navigating the noise in the fast-moving world we live and work in today.The new century is still young, but it has already been marked by substantial change. Structural shifts in the economy and environment are reshaping the competitive landscape of the global economy. This level of comprehensive change taking place over such a compact period is the world's hard pivot away from the 'Old Normal'. But what is the 'New Normal'? And how is North America benefitting from this global rebalance? Dan will present the big picture about sustainability's past, present and future in this robust and refreshing discussion on energy, economy, environment, resilience and abundance in the new century and beyond.Also join Dan at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 12 as he leads a panel on the Landowners Track at the conference about developing solar energy from the perspective of two municipalities - Waukegan, Illinois and Amesbury Massachusetts - entitled:We'll see you in Chicago next week at this two-day, limited seat event where brownfield and landfill owners and renewable energy developers from across the country will connect and discuss the creation of the next generation of clean power projects to build a new and productive future using our most underutilized lands.Landowners can still register to attend for FREE! Space is running out, so please register today at http://events.trcsolutions.com/ solarbrownfieldsconference... Where/when: Chicago, June 12 - 13, 2017Location/venue:VENUE SIX10 | 610 S. Michigan Ave. | Chicago, IL | 60605 | http://venuesix10.com