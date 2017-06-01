News By Tag
Genesis Today Announces New Apple Cider Vinegar
New Liquid Supplement Includes Ceylon Cinnamon for Blood Sugar Support*
Many first-time users of apple cider vinegar complain of its harsh taste. "Traditional apple cider vinegar is just so acidic, it can be problematic for most people trying it out," expounds Jeff Brucker, VP of Marketing at Genesis Today. "We added three organic, evidence-based ingredients to enhance functionality and health promoting benefits. Additionally, our Apple Cider Vinegar has a mild taste that allows consumers to use it in a variety of ways."
Apple Cider Vinegar plus Blood Sugar Support contains organic unfiltered apple cider vinegar, organic yacon syrup (a low glycemic sweetener that also contains naturally-occurring prebiotics), organic Ceylon cinnamon, organic Gymnema sylvestre, and nothing else. "It's about as pure of a product as you could ask for."
Ceylon Cinnamon
Ceylon Cinnamon has a softer fragrance and sweeter taste than cassia cinnamon (the most commonly used type). Ceylon cinnamon has been shown in several studies to help support blood sugar health. "Cinnamon is an old standby to support blood sugar health. It was a no-brainer to add it to our latest superfruit drink."
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnenma is a woody climbing shrub native to India and Africa. It has traditionally been used for thousands of years in India's holistic health practice, Ayurveda. Not only can it help support blood sugar levels already in the normal range, it also possesses antioxidant properties.*
Organic Apple Cider Vinegar plus Blood Sugar Support* is available online at GenesisToday.com and select stores nationwide.
About Genesis Today
Founded in 2001, Genesis Today is a pioneering brand for organic superfruit and plant-based nutritional products. As a leading innovator, Genesis Today products have been awarded 25 times for superior taste and quality. Committed to quality and efficacy, all Genesis Today products are free of artificial flavors, colors, and fillers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Genesis Today's mission is to provide evidence-based supplemental nutrition products that help people in their quest for better health. Learn more at www.genesistoday.com (http://www.genesistoday.com/
Jeff Brucker
***@genesistoday.net
