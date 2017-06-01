News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AuditFile Pro Plus Wins 2017 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award
Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution Combines Workpaper and Trial Balance Management, Workflow, and the Wiley Advantage Audit Programs in an Open Platform
According to its website, "CPA Practice Advisor's annual Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Awards have been the pinnacle of recognition for technology vendors serving the tax and accounting profession. The awards recognize outside-the-
"This recognition is a testament to our success in achieving our goal of creating a different kind of solution for audit professionals,"
AuditFile Pro Plus gives A&A professionals a cloud-based, all-in-one service that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and the Wiley Advantage Audit series of industry-specific standards-based programs and planning documents in an open platform. AuditFile's secure audit automation solution gives practitioners all the tools needed to perform efficient, quality audits, reviews, and compilations profitably, including:
· • Real-time audit progress tracking mapped to the chosen audit program through easy-to-read dashboards and real-time notifications;
• Wiley Advantage Audit's industry-specific modules with risk-based planning tools and audit program, including sample client letters;
· • Integrated workflow linking planning, programs, workpapers, and the trial balance in one complete solution;
· • And automated planning tools for key areas such as risk management, materiality, internal controls, and ratio analysis, that flow through to applicable program areas.
Scalable and affordable for firms of all sizes, Pro Plus starts at just $149/month and includes the audit automation software, the entire series of Wiley Advantage Audit programs and planning documents, and unlimited data storage. Visit AdvantageAudit.com to learn more and sign up for a free 14-day trial.
About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.
Contact
Erika Schonberg
***@auditfile.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse