AuditFile Pro Plus Wins 2017 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award

Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution Combines Workpaper and Trial Balance Management, Workflow, and the Wiley Advantage Audit Programs in an Open Platform
 
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- AuditFile, Inc. today announced that the AuditFile Pro Plus solution was named the winner of a 2017 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award at last night's ceremony at the California Accounting & Business Show in Los Angeles. The Pro Plus solution, which tightly integrates the Wiley Advantage Audit programs, was recognized as one of the best new products in the industry by an independent panel.

According to its website, "CPA Practice Advisor's annual Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Awards have been the pinnacle of recognition for technology vendors serving the tax and accounting profession. The awards recognize outside-the-box thinking in product development, breakthrough technologies, state of the art design and implementation, and cutting edge concepts that help accounting professionals and their clients be more productive and profitable."

"This recognition is a testament to our success in achieving our goal of creating a different kind of solution for audit professionals," said CEO and Founder, Steven Bong. "In designing AuditFile, we set out to build a simple, but sophisticated toolset that works the way professionals work today - while offering the flexibility and extensibility to adapt to the future. Offering Wiley's trusted audit guides as part of our Pro Plus solution has empowered us to realize our vision of offering a complete and affordable solution to firms of all sizes."

AuditFile Pro Plus gives A&A professionals a cloud-based, all-in-one service that combines workpaper and trial balance management, workflow, and the Wiley Advantage Audit series of industry-specific standards-based programs and planning documents in an open platform. AuditFile's secure audit automation solution gives practitioners all the tools needed to perform efficient, quality audits, reviews, and compilations profitably, including:

·         • Real-time audit progress tracking mapped to the chosen audit program through easy-to-read dashboards and real-time notifications;

         • Wiley Advantage Audit's industry-specific modules with risk-based planning tools and audit program, including sample client letters;

·         • Integrated workflow linking planning, programs, workpapers, and the trial balance in one complete solution;

·        •  And automated planning tools for key areas such as risk management, materiality, internal controls, and ratio analysis, that flow through to applicable program areas.

Scalable and affordable for firms of all sizes, Pro Plus starts at just $149/month and includes the audit automation software, the entire series of Wiley Advantage Audit programs and planning documents, and unlimited data storage. Visit AdvantageAudit.com to learn more and sign up for a free 14-day trial.

About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.

Erika Schonberg
***@auditfile.com
Click to Share