Fan Group to Launch Radiohead Music Event
'Ice Age Coming' will Celebrate the Art and Music of the Iconic Alternative Rock Band
"Ice Age Coming" (www.iceagecoming.com)
The organizers behind Ice Age Coming are seeking other Radiohead fans interested in getting involved as fan artists who want to be part of the Fan Art Gallery, Radiohead speakers, and cover song performers. They are also inviting participants to show off their Thom Yorke dance moves in the Lotus Flower Dance Off, where guest DJs will be spinning Radiohead music.
"What started as an idea to meet up for a Lotus Flower dance off has now grown into a full-blown night of Radiohead indulgence,"
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Payne at paul@iceagecoming.com.
The London venue where Ice Age Coming will take place is being kept under wraps and will be announced as the date approaches.
"We'll be releasing details of the exact location closer to the date to those who have registered and have advance tickets," Payne said. "The space is perfect and easy to reach by public transport."
The event will have limited attendance and will be ticketed. Ticket proceeds will go toward providing a high-quality fan event.
Learn more about Ice Age Coming and register to receive ticket and location information as soon as it is available at http://www.iceagecoming.com.
Contact
Paul Payne
0044 7808 537 854
***@iceagecoming.com
