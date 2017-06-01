After Death, One Mutt Has a Lot to Say and Do in New Book

Samson: Memories of a Found Hound, Part Memoir/Part Fictional Tale

-- Grieving pet parents who face the loss of a furry, family member may find comfort reading about a nostalgic, mixed breed dog named Samson who relocates to the sky to live a foggy realm populated only by canine spirits after their bodies die. The ethereal world the dog souls inhabit exists nearby at cloud level, but it is invisible to humans.In, author and photographer Carmen Ambrosio cedes the narration largely to the spirit of her Beagle-mutt—a neurotic, fickle muse, and Creative Production Reduction Specialist.Sam (one of his many nicknames) recollects his adoption, memorable escapades, failing health, euthanasia, and transition to the afterlife when he is joined by the spirit of learned Golden Retriever buddy Alfie. As the two dogs traverse the unfamiliar, otherworldly landscape, Sam regales Alfie with stories of his past exploits on the ground and future plans while in the sky.Pet owners may recognize some traits their animals may have in common with Sam: his knack for befriending anyone willing to scratch his ears, ignoring commands, and resisting guard dog or other duties assigned by his human mom, especially if the tasks interfered with his 20-hour napping schedule.The memories Samson recounts to Alfie are tinged with calm indifference and highlight selective pursuits on his own terms and timetables. The stories mask what his current, true feelings are. Samson longs to go home to see his human mom and dad again. Unwittingly, the power of his homesickness pushes him and Alfie deeper along a fog trail and closer to Sam's desired destination.Alfie is happy to reconnect with his old pooch pal. He patiently listens to Sam's stories because he, too, has a quest in mind. Alfie wants to locate the spirit of Dexter, another dog who lived with him. To do so, the Golden Retriever enlists the help of his friend Sam, a scent hound known for his tracking prowess and a tendency to be easily distracted by food odors.Eventually, Samson arrives home and finds something is missing. A new dog must be found to replace him and Samson volunteers to find him or her.is a part memoir, part fictional tale about a much-loved, rescued, Beagle-mutt with a penchant for breaking into impromptu songs and offering unconditional love, acceptance, and calm.is the author of, winner of the 2011 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest-Ohio Affiliate (Biography and Autobiography). She lives with her husband in Central Ohio and prefers to travel to places without snakes unless she is outfitted with knee-high boots and accompanied by a mongoose.