News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GoransonBain Ranks High in Annual Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star List
P. Lindley Bain and Kathryn F. Samler receive special recognition with inclusion in Up- and-Coming 100 and Up-and-Coming 50: 2017 Women
The Texas Rising Star professional accomplishment places Lené Alley DeRudder, P. Lindley Bain, Angel J. Berbarie, Hayley B. Collins, and Kathryn F. Samler among only 2.5 percent of Texas' nearly 97,000 attorneys who receive the annual honor. Each of the family law attorneys is making a repeat appearance on the list.
The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.
"This affirmation by the legal community reinforces our belief that a taking a reasoned approach to family law matters is in our client's best interest and at the same time has earned us the respect of our peers," said Curtis W. Harrison II, Managing Partner.
"We are especially proud that for the first time, Lindley and Katie were singled out being named to both the Up- and-Coming 100 and Up-and-Coming 50: 2017 Women Texas Rising Star lists," added Harrison.
The Texas Rising Stars includes attorneys who are 40 or under, or who have been practicing for ten years or less. Among the GoransonBain Texas family law attorneys selected for inclusion are:
· P. Lindley Bain, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney who manages the firm's Austin office. Focusing on the future rather than the past, Lindley believes, and counsels divorcing clients to strive for healthy, attainable goals. Lindley concentrates on financially complex divorces and high-conflict custody matters. She has been named a Texas Rising Star by Thomson Reuters for eight consecutive years.
· Kathryn F. Samler, a family law attorney in the Dallas office. To families going through divorce and child custody issues, Samler provides a goal-oriented approach to achieve favorable outcomes for her clients and their families. Samler also has unique experience and background guiding families in cases involving sensitive issues that require a well-planned and strategic approach, including cases involving a personality disorders and substance abuse issues. An advocate for families, she understands the emotional and financial toll that litigation can take; and as a result, whenever possible, she collaborates with clients and opposing parties to reach a resolution without unnecessary litigation. She has been selected as a Texas Rising Star for four years.
· Lené Alley DeRudder, a family law attorney in the Plano office, has been selected a Rising Star for four years. Lené approaches family law by pursuing all possible avenues to resolve family law problems outside of the courtroom. Her goal is to minimize the emotional, mental, and financial costs for her clients. However, when issues are unyielding, Lené is a tenacious litigator in court, endlessly representing her clients' interests to achieve positive results.
· Angel J. Berbarie, a Board-Certified Family Law attorney in the Plano office, has been named a Rising Star for six straight years. An extremely organized lawyer, Angel is experienced in managing cases with large assets. She is especially attuned to solving the financial needs of her clients, whether it is the spouse who must move forward without a breadwinner or the spouse who wants to make sure he or she is keeping a fair share of the estate they worked so hard to create.
· Hayley B. Collins, a family law attorney in the Plano office, has earned the Rising Star professional accomplishment for three consecutive years. As a family attorney, Hayley excels at connecting with clients to learn their stories and achieve outcomes that are best for their individual circumstances. Hayley's practice encompasses the broad range of family law, including contested custody and complex property cases.
The list of Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars is featured in the April 2017 issue of Texas Monthly.
About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit http://www.superlawyers.com/
About GoransonBain, PLCC
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/
The firm maintains three Texas offices in Dallas, Plano and Austin.
Contact
Elizabeth Ferris
***@ferrisconsult.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse