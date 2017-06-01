News By Tag
Global anti-epilepsy drugs market is worth $5.1bn in 2021
The global anti-epilepsy drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 5.0% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $4.3bn in 2016 and $6.9bn in 2027.
The lead analyst of the report said: "In 2016, the global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market was valued at $4.3bn. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach $6.9bn in 2027. Currently, the market is dominated by second-generation drugs. However, third-generation drugs are set to see the fastest growth during forecast period.
In 2016, the Epilepsy market was dominated by the US with a share of 47.5%. The market is expected to experience a high growth rate because of the increasing number of epilepsy patients in this region and increasing initiatives by the CDC to manage epilepsy."
The 145-page report contains 100 charts that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global Anti-Epilepsy DrugsMarket. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: First-Generation Drugs, Second-Generation Drugs, Third-Generation Drugs and Others. This report also discusses the leading anti-epilepsy drugs and selected pipeline molecules.
The 145-page report offers market forecasts and analysis for the US, Japan, EU5, BRIC and RoW.In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter coveringcompanies leading the field in the anti-epilepsy drugs market. Moreover, this report provides historical and forecast of epilepsy prevalence in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. This report also covers pricing and reimbursement overview of the anti-epilepsy drugs market
The Global Anti-Epilepsy Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027: first-generation drugs, second-generation drugs, third-generation drugs, Vimpat, Keppra, Briviact, Lamictal, Potiga/Trobalt, Lyrica, Neurontin report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the anti-epilepsy drugs market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the anti-epilepsy drugs industry.
