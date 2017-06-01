Engage Provides Custom Solution to Transform Carshield's Marketing Efforts

Auto protection provider gains valuable business intelligence and increases marketing ROI

-- Engage, experts in the design and development of web and mobile solutions for enterprises, has empowered Carshield, the provider of extended vehicle service protection, to transform its marketing efforts with a custom solution. Built on the open source DNN Platform, the sophisticated solution provides Carshield with valuable business intelligence in order to make informed marketing decisions and increase the ROI of its marketing campaigns.When Carshield wanted to maximize their marketing efforts the company determined the business processes in place were too slow, unresponsive and ultimately not sufficient in providing the insight their staff needed. Engage developed a custom solution that aggregates all the data into easy to use reports allowing Carshield to analyze their marketing efforts in order to target prospective customers, as well as current customers, more effectively.Steve Proetz, general manager, Carshield, said, "The solution Engage developed for us has helped us grow our business. Instead of spending time and money on a blanket marketing campaign, we now have the insights into who our target audience is and are better able to target them. This has resulted higher response rates and increased sales."Since forming in 2005, CarShield has had the privilege of protecting over 500,000 vehicles. With every vehicle, Carshield's goal is to provide exceptional experience by providing every owner of a vehicle with a dependable, reliable, and affordable solution to unexpected and costly repairs. CarShield is committed to being a financial shield in a time of need. To learn more, visit carshield.com.Engage is a digital design, development and strategy agency whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage has a long history of successful development efforts leveraging content management systems (CMS) and Microsoft .NET. Whether designing a website or mobile application, developing and implementing an automated marketing solution or conducting an analytics audit, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered and solely staffed in St. Louis, Missouri, Engage is both a DNN Certified Gold Partner and a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner. To learn more, visit engagesoftware.com.