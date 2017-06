yStats.com: South Korea's advanced E-Commerce market still shows room for growth in mobile field

The secondary market research specialist located in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com, published a new report "South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that conveys how E-Commerce in South Korea is already advanced, but shows room for growth in M-Commerce.

Infographic: South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2017

Not only does South Korea have Asia's third biggest E-Commerce market, it is also one of the most advanced online retail markets both in Asia and worldwide. According to information from the yStats.com report, E-Commerce sales already made up nearly one fifth of total retail sales in 2016 due to factors such as a strong Internet infrastructure and having the highest Internet penetration rate in the region. Over 90% of Internet users purchased products online and among them, over half made monthly purchases.

Globally, the top categories of items purchased online consisted of fashion and apparel, and consumer electronics and appliances also followed suit in 2016. The online purchasing of groceries in South Korea is an outlier, underlines the yStats.com report. Grocery purchases completed online made up a double-digit share of retail sales in this category in 2016, whereas other more mature markets like the USA, the UK, and Germany had only single-digit shares. Over 80% of online grocery sales came from M-Commerce.

The degree of mobile use is nearly unprecedented in South Korea, reveals the yStats.com report. Over 60% of online retail sales in South Korea came from mobile devices last year. Smartphones are a major driver of M-Commerce, with smartphones ranking both as the preferred device for online shopping and being used more than computers. M-Commerce has outpaced the growth rate of total online retail sales, thus market players are becoming more accommodating to the field of mobile. Popular shopping apps like Coupang and 11st both had a significant number of users, but the leading player, Gmarket, still holds the largest market share of sales.