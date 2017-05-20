 
yStats.com: South Korea's advanced E-Commerce market still shows room for growth in mobile field

The secondary market research specialist located in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com, published a new report "South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that conveys how E-Commerce in South Korea is already advanced, but shows room for growth in M-Commerce.
 
 
Infographic: South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Infographic: South Korea B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Not only does South Korea have Asia's third biggest E-Commerce market, it is also one of the most progressive online retail markets both in Asia and worldwide. According to information from the yStats.com report, E-Commerce sales already made up nearly 20% of total retail sales in 2016 due to factors such as a developed Internet infrastructure and having the highest Internet penetration rate in the region. Over half of Internet users purchased products online and among them, 2 in 3 made monthly purchases.

Globally, the most popular categories of items purchased online consisted of travel, clothes and electronics and South Korea also followed suit in 2016. The online purchasing of groceries in South Korea is an outlier, underlines the yStats.com report. FMCG purchases completed online made up a double-digit share of retail sales in this category in 2016, whereas other more mature markets like the USA, the UK, and France had only single-digit shares. More than half of online grocery sales came from M-Commerce.

The degree of M-Commerce use is nearly unprecedented in South Korea, reveals the yStats.com report. Over half of online retail sales in South Korea came from mobile last year.  Convenience is a major driver of M-Commerce, with smartphones ranking both as the most preferred device for online shopping and being used more frequently than computers.

M-Commerce has double the growth rate of total online retail sales, thus market players are becoming more accommodating to the field of mobile. Popular shopping apps like 11Street and Coupang both had a seven-digit number of users, but the leading player, Ebay Korea, still holds the largest market share of sales.

For further information, see:  https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017.05...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com
Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG PRs
