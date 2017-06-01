News By Tag
ISYX Technologies joins IFS Partner Network
Leading technology services provider joins IFS Partner Network as a channel partner focusing on Middle Eastern and African businesses
The IFS and ISYX partnership will help deliver IFS's innovative product portfolio to customers across the Middle East and Africa. Drawing on the companies' long and successful track record in areas such as aviation, construction, manufacturing, and asset intensive industries, ISYX will work with IFS to build a strong customer base.
As part of the agreement, ISYX will market and deploy IFS's complete range of enterprise applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and field service management (FSM) for its customers across the MEA region. ISYX is also investing in training and certification of its presales and delivery teams through the IFS Academy. By building local competency and capabilities in IFS Applications™
"We are very excited to be developing joint opportunities with IFS and look forward to a rewarding partnership,"
Mr. Shamsuddin added, "Our approach is to adopt the role of an 'advisor' to our customers, understand their business challenges and address them by providing fully integrated end-to-end solutions to support their complex business needs. Partnering with IFS has helped us further strengthen our solutions portfolio. We look forward to working closely with their global and local teams to provide our customers with the highest levels of service and support through all phases of the deployment and increase IFS's footprint and market share in the MEA region."
Luis Ortega, Managing Director for IFS in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, said, "We are pleased to announce the partnership with ISYX Technologies and we expect that our cooperation will result in a growing customer base in the Middle East and Africa."
About ISYX Technologies
ISYX Technologies (ISYX) is a young digital company, helping our customers to make the transition to the digital era, cloud era & even the fog era. We consult, design & implement your applications, infrastructure & security to make the right impact for your business transformation, by being ISO process driven & futuristic sensed. With global presence is 10 countries with over 500+ strong, diverse customers, ISYX works with best-of-class vendors to provide right solution.
About IFS
IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,300 employees supports more than one million users worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: IFSworld.com
