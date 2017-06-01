 
News By Tag
* ISYX Technologies
* Ifs
* Middle East
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai Marina
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


ISYX Technologies joins IFS Partner Network

Leading technology services provider joins IFS Partner Network as a channel partner focusing on Middle Eastern and African businesses
 
 
Sharoon Shamsuddin -ISYX and Luis Ortega - IFS
Sharoon Shamsuddin -ISYX and Luis Ortega - IFS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ISYX Technologies
* Ifs
* Middle East

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI MARINA, UAE - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has signed an agreement with Dubai-based ISYX Technologies, a fast-growing business technology consulting company, as a channel partner.

The IFS and ISYX partnership will help deliver IFS's innovative product portfolio to customers across the Middle East and Africa. Drawing on the companies' long and successful track record in areas such as aviation, construction, manufacturing, and asset intensive industries, ISYX will work with IFS to build a strong customer base.

As part of the agreement, ISYX will market and deploy IFS's complete range of enterprise applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and field service management (FSM) for its customers across the MEA region. ISYX is also investing in training and certification of its presales and delivery teams through the IFS Academy. By building local competency and capabilities in IFS Applications™, ISYX will help customers transition through the digital era.

"We are very excited to be developing joint opportunities with IFS and look forward to a rewarding partnership," said Sharoon Shamsuddin, CEO, ISYX Technologies. "IFS is a globally recognized leader in enterprise software, and coupled with our global presence in ten countries servicing 500+ customers, the partnership will empower organizations to advance their digital transformation by adding value and industry expertise."

Mr. Shamsuddin added, "Our approach is to adopt the role of an 'advisor' to our customers, understand their business challenges and address them by providing fully integrated end-to-end solutions to support their complex business needs. Partnering with IFS has helped us further strengthen our solutions portfolio. We look forward to working closely with their global and local teams to provide our customers with the highest levels of service and support through all phases of the deployment and increase IFS's footprint and market share in the MEA region."

Luis Ortega, Managing Director for IFS in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, said, "We are pleased to announce the partnership with ISYX Technologies and we expect that our cooperation will result in a growing customer base in the Middle East and Africa."

For more information on the IFS Partner Network, please visit: www.ifsworld.com/corp/partners/.

-Ends-

About ISYX Technologies

ISYX Technologies (ISYX) is a young digital company, helping our customers to make the transition to the digital era, cloud era & even the fog era. We consult, design & implement your applications, infrastructure & security to make the right impact for your business transformation, by being ISO process driven & futuristic sensed. With global presence is 10 countries with over 500+ strong, diverse customers, ISYX works with best-of-class vendors to provide right solution.

About IFS

IFS™ develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with commitment to our customers, has made us a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,300 employees supports more than one million users worldwide from a network of local offices and through our growing ecosystem of partners. For more information, visit: IFSworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: @ifsworld (http://twitter.com/ifsworld)

Visit the IFS Blog on technology, innovation and creativity: http://blog.ifsworld.com/

Contact
Nirmala Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Source:ISYX Technologies
Email:***@oakconsulting.biz Email Verified
Tags:ISYX Technologies, Ifs, Middle East
Industry:Technology
Location:Dubai Marina - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OAK Consulting FZC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share