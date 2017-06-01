News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Closes Highest Priced Sarasota Residential Property in 2017
"We are very pleased to be announcing the top area sale for 2017, and it is not surprising that Marcia was able to bring it from listing to contract in just 10 days," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "Having the expertise of knowledgeable real estate professionals – to set in motion the right combination of a great home, an ideal location and appropriate pricing – can make all the difference in helping a significant sale happen quickly."
"We have had the pleasure of working with Marcia for more than 20 years. Her professionalism and enthusiasm is beyond compare," said Bud and Chari Polley, the sellers and the home's original owners.
Inspired by the classical yet fanciful style of visionary resort architect Addison Mizer, the estate was designed by prominent regional architect Cliff Scholz and built by Mike Collingwood in 1999. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is full of the most tasteful features and details – such as cypress wood, Esmerelda marble, textured coral stone, charming courtyards and floor to ceiling windows. With 6,579 square feet, the open, light-filled space includes a first floor master suite with two bathrooms, four additional bedroom suites, a waterfront exercise room, terraced patios, a stunning waterfront pool and hot tub, and unparalleled views of Sarasota Bay from nearly every angle.
"The design and architecture of this home is so timeless that it is as classic and elegant as it was the day it was built," said Salkin, a fourth-generation Realtor who also had the highest Sarasota residential sale on record in 2016. "The buyers had been looking at a number of homes, and they knew immediately that this was the one for them. It has been meticulously maintained and is truly a one-of-a-kind estate."
In addition to the sale on Bird Key, Michael Saunders & Company has had a record-breaking year in a number of areas. The company had one of the most significant listings on record for Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Seranissima on Longboat Key. It also closed on the highest priced condominium in Longboat Key since 2013, an Aria penthouse which sold for $5.25 million, and had the highest priced Lakewood Ranch re-sale to date in The Lake Club for $4.6 million.
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
