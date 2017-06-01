News By Tag
John Marshall Bank Hires Kelly Bell
Seasoned Business Development Leader Joins Fast-Growing Bank
"Kelly brings a vast wealth of sales management and performance strategies with her at a time John Marshall Bank is experiencing tremendous growth," said Bill Ridenour, President, Chief Banking Officer and Chief Lending Officer. "Her knowledge and experience will benefit our retail operations as well as strengthen our corporate sales culture."
Bell has over 20 years of experience in banking, most recently as the Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Cardinal Bank, where she was responsible for the overall performance of 30 Banking Centers, the Retail and Operations Administration and the Customer Care Contact Center. Before Cardinal Bank, Bell worked at Virginia Commerce Bank for 13 years.
"After Cardinal Bank was acquired by a larger, regional financial institution, I wanted to remain with a community bank," said Bell. " John Marshall Bank, with its emphasis on exceptional client service, easy local access to the bank's decision makers, and dedication to each customer's satisfaction allows me to be the community banker I have always been," added Bell. "I am extremely pleased to be a part of this great Bank," Bell added.
Bell is a graduate of Leadership Alexandria and the Virginia Banker's Association School of Bank Management.
John Marshall Bank celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016, ending that year with over $1B in assets. Since its opening, customer service, satisfaction, and success have inspired the bank's leaders who have helped it to grow into one of the areas most respected and well-capitalized banks, with locations throughout the Washington metropolitan area.
