Veteran-Owned Cyber Security Startup Takes Root in Orchards Near Historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

 
 
GETTYSBURG, Pa. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Stronghold Cyber Security, a self-funded startup created by a husband-and-wife team, has just established itself in the apple orchards of Adams County, only miles from the historic battlefields of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The company, created to help tackle the growing cyber security threats to small and mid-sized businesses, offers a variety of managed security and consulting services, in addition to cyber risk management, compliance, customized security solutions and penetration testing.

Jason McNew, founder and CEO, is a United States Air Force veteran with over 20 years of experience in the field of Information Technology, including 12 years at the White House Communications Agency and Camp David. "American businesses are under direct attack by very dangerous cyber criminals who deliberately operate in areas where American law enforcement cannot touch them. I formed Stronghold Cyber Security to help small and mid-sized businesses tackle this very difficult problem head on."

Jason's wife and partner, Genevieve, is the company's webmaster and in charge of marketing and sales.

Stronghold Cyber Security provides businesses with not only the tools they need to mitigate risk and proactively protect themselves from cyber attacks and data breaches, but also implements a "culture of safety" for companies to adopt as a policy. Jason McNew says, "Every business — all of them, today — have a culture of safety. You see safety signs in the halls and in the break room. Just adding technical controls such as firewalls and antivirus is not enough to keep businesses secure. Stronghold Cyber Security aims to help small and mid-sized businesses also create a culture of security, like one would find at the Pentagon or Lockheed Martin."

To learn more about Stronghold Cyber Security or request an interview, contact Jason McNew directly at 717-778-1474, email j.mcnew@strongholdcybersecurity.com, or visit the website at www.strongholdcybersecurity.com.

