Industry News





Plastivision India 2019 Trade show Launched, in The Presence of Key Dignitaries!

 
 
Plastivision India Launch at New Delhi
Plastivision India Launch at New Delhi
 
Listed Under

NEW DELHI, India - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- – Shri. Ananthkumar, Hon'ble Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs recently inaugurated PVI 2019, the largest trade show for the plastic industry in India. The event, which was held in Delhi, was graced by several distinguished dignitaries Shri Anuj Kumar Bishnoi (Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, GoI), office bearers of CIPET and AIPMA and industry professionals.

PVI-2019, which will be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during 28th February - 4th March 2019 will serve as an unprecedented platform for exhibitors and visitors to learn, network, collaborate and evolve. Exhibitors will range from start-ups to established companies from India and around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Shri Ananthkumar said, "The Government of India is with PVI and team PVI is doing a commendable job of working towards the welfare of the plastic industry. PVI should roll out a vision for the plastic industry for the next 20 years. Plastic has become a part of our everyday life and it is contributing to every sector known. Industry professionals and scientists should lay emphasis on contributing towards building a stronger and cleaner India."

Prof. Dr. S. K. Nayak, D.G, CIPET said, "Presently, there are 70,000 plastic processors in India, which require almost 1.2 million manpower. This requirement will increase to 1.3 million by 2020. CIPET is playing a pivotal role in meeting the existing and emerging needs of the industry. CIPET's state-of-art centers have been consistently building capacities and providing training & opportunities to youth. It's also focused on promoting entrepreneurs through various skill development training programs."

Addressing the audience, Shri. Anuj Kumar Bishnoi said, "I am confident that PVI 2019 too will be a grandeur event. PVI trade show provides a tangible opportunity to participants for sharing knowledge, network, promote business tie-ups and come up with viable models. The government's key programs such as Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, thrust on exports, etc. will provide thrust to PVI's goals."

According to the organizers, PVI 2019 will reflect the latest in trends, technologies, innovations, products, solutions and opportunities in the plastic and polymer industry, worldwide and is expected to be beyond imagination!

About PVI 2019:

Plastivision India, organized by The All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) is the major plastic industry event held in India. PVI has a glorious history of 25 years and has journeyed to become the top 10 plastic industry events globally.

Visit http://www.plastivision.org to register as a visitor or exhibitor.

