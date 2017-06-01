 
June 2017
Icymi:State House News Service(lowell Sun)–"Optometrists Pitch $20 Million In MassHealth Savi

 
BOSTON - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ICYMI: STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE (per LOWELL SUN) – "OPTOMETRISTS PITCH $20 MILLION IN MASSHEALTH SAVINGS"

"The MassHealth program could save nearly $20 million per year by allowing optometrists to treat glaucoma and other eye infections, according to a study conducted by a former MassHealth director for the trade group of optometrists…

…The Massachusetts Society of Optometrists is using the study results to back their push for bills that they say would curb duplicate services, spare state costs associated with more expensive specialists, and reduce burdens placed on hospital emergency rooms.

"It's clear that bringing Massachusetts in line with the other 49 states' eyecare practices would be a win-win for patients and the state budget," Matthew Forgues, president of the optometrists' society, said in a statement to the News Service…

…The Senate has approved legislation allowing optometrists to treat glaucoma and ocular abnormalities six times, according to a spokesman for optometrists, and optometrists are hopeful that a narrower version of previous versions of the bill will find traction in the House this session."

http://www.lowellsun.com/breakingnews/ci_30974048/optomet...

Massachusetts Society of Optometrists
Massachusetts Society of Optometrists
