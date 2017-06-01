How to change Belkin router settings

Changing the settings of your Belkin router can be helpful in reducing lots of technical problems in Wireless or any other problems.

End

-- Do you want to change your Belkin router settings but don't have enough knowledge about that? Then read this article and apply the below given instructions:· Step 1:- First of all, open your web browser and then type 192.168.2.1 into the address bar and press the Enter.· Step 2:- Now tap on the Login icon.· Step 3:- Now leave the password field and then click on the Submit.· Step 4:- After that, tap on Channel and SSID under the Wireless section.· Step 5:- Now you can adjust the settings of Wireless channel, Extensions, SSID according to your requirements.· Step 6:- Now tap on the Apply Changes to complete the procedure.If you are not capable of changing your Belkin router's settings from the above described instructions, then you must need to contact Belkin router technical support team where you can get best in class assistance from the very skilled professionals. These professionals can resolve all your technical issues within a short span of time. This assistance can be availed at 24/7 hours.Post suggested by