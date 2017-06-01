 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Sapienza's ECLIPSE Suite becomes supplier on the UK Government's Digital Marketplace for G Cloud 9

 
 
NOORDWIJK, Netherlands - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Sapienza Consulting (LTD) has announced today that the company has become a supplier of the UK Government Digital Service through the G-Cloud 9 framework. As of 22nd May 2017, Sapienza will be able to supply its ECLIPSE SaaS to the government and wider public sector buyers through the UK Digital Marketplace.

On the Digital Marketplace, Sapienza will be selling modules of its ECLIPSE suite (DCCM, eRISK, eNCTS, DAB, DASH) as Cloud Software services.

This is a great opportunity for Sapienza as it widens our current growth outside the space sector with our leading Project Management suite (ECLIPSE). Through the ECLIPSE software suite, Sapienza believes it can help government officials to achieve higher efficiency and better control in the delivery of their digital projects and services by standardizing its Project Management, Product Assurance, Configuration Management, Quality Assurance, and Business Reporting approaches.

About Sapienza Consulting (Holding BV) Group

The Sapienza Consulting Group is a leading provider of Space & Defence mission and project support through people, software and services. Since 1994, Sapienza has been a supplier to the European Space Agency, as well as the other key players of the European institutional and commercial space sector. The Group now consists of strategically located offices and subsidiaries in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, The United Kingdom, Belgium and France.

For Media information contact:

Space Business Park

Kapteynstraat 1

2201 BB

Noordwijk

The Netherlands

Ph: +31(0)71 407 6518

Fx: +31(0)71 407 6536

www.sapienzaconsulting.com

About Digital Marketplace

The Digital Marketplace is part of the UK Government Digital Service. Public sector organisations can use the Digital Marketplace to find people and technology for digital projects. The Government Digital Service employs more than 500 staff throughout the UK.

For Media information contact:

enquiries@digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk

www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk

