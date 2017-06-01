News By Tag
Sapienza's ECLIPSE Suite becomes supplier on the UK Government's Digital Marketplace for G Cloud 9
On the Digital Marketplace, Sapienza will be selling modules of its ECLIPSE suite (DCCM, eRISK, eNCTS, DAB, DASH) as Cloud Software services.
This is a great opportunity for Sapienza as it widens our current growth outside the space sector with our leading Project Management suite (ECLIPSE). Through the ECLIPSE software suite, Sapienza believes it can help government officials to achieve higher efficiency and better control in the delivery of their digital projects and services by standardizing its Project Management, Product Assurance, Configuration Management, Quality Assurance, and Business Reporting approaches.
About Sapienza Consulting (Holding BV) Group
The Sapienza Consulting Group is a leading provider of Space & Defence mission and project support through people, software and services. Since 1994, Sapienza has been a supplier to the European Space Agency, as well as the other key players of the European institutional and commercial space sector. The Group now consists of strategically located offices and subsidiaries in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, The United Kingdom, Belgium and France.
For Media information contact:
Space Business Park
Kapteynstraat 1
2201 BB
Noordwijk
The Netherlands
Ph: +31(0)71 407 6518
Fx: +31(0)71 407 6536
www.sapienzaconsulting.com
About Digital Marketplace
The Digital Marketplace is part of the UK Government Digital Service. Public sector organisations can use the Digital Marketplace to find people and technology for digital projects. The Government Digital Service employs more than 500 staff throughout the UK.
For Media information contact:
enquiries@digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk
www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk
