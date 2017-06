eZ Announces eZ Platform Cloud and Dramatically Accelerates the Development Cycle of Content Managem

eZ Platform Cloud

-- eZ Systems (www.ez.no) announces its new cloud-based content management platform: eZ Platform Cloud. Built together with Platform.sh (www.platform.sh), eZ Platform Cloud is a cloud solution offering eZ's leading open source content management software platform, eZ Platform (www.ezplatform.com)on top of a Platform-as-a-Service—a packaged solution including all required tools and services for companies to build content-driven sites and applications on the cloud quickly and efficiently.eZ Platform Cloud first and foremost helps eZ's customers accelerate and streamline their development workflow in the cloud. This is achieved by enabling fast, agile, and robust continuous development and deployment processes for developers delivering websites and applications with eZ Platform. The immediate value for the customer is increased productivity of the digital teams, eliminating complex infrastructure management (NoOps) and improving quality and control throughout the entire development process—from development and deployment to production and maintenance. In today's digital transformation era, speed to change is key and this can differentiate winners and losers.eZ Platform Cloud also helps rationalize costs and focus resources. Thanks to the Platform-as-a-Service model, clients need to invest less resources, if any, to build and manage the infrastructure (from hardware to software underlying systems) and are able to focus solely on what brings the most business value: the application layer. Thanks to Platform.sh's underlying technology and services, clients benefit automatically from high-availability, unlimited scaling and high performance without having to invest in expensive systems engineers and DevOps activities, freeing them up to build the best user experience and invest on what generates business value.Last but not least, eZ Platform Cloud simplifies how clients run and support their digital operations. eZ Platform Cloud is a packaged solution provided by eZ with a dedicated support service covering the whole stack—from the infrastructure to the application. This is what we call "taking responsibility."Wherever the issue originates from, whether it is related to the infrastructure or the application, a single support desk will help you solve it. No more hot potato between your hosting vendor and your application vendor!eZ Platform Cloud offers tremendous value for all eZ Platform projects. It was built together with our strategic PaaS partner Platform.sh, providing us with a solid and mature solution to enable deployment of PHP, Symfony and eZ Platform applications. Platform.sh is today the leading PaaS solution for PHP and Symfony applications, it has gained a very significant market share being the preferred PaaS solution, used by thousands of developers on PHP applications of all sorts.eZ Platform Cloud is available starting today as a private preview and will be officially launched in the coming weeks. For more information on the public launch or if you are interested in joining the private preview, please fill out this form: https://ez.no/ Forms/eZ-Announces- eZ-Platform- Cloud eZ Systems are the creators of content management platform software eZ Platform and eZ Publish. eZ provides developers, editors and marketers with an open content management system for creating customer experiences. eZ's technology provides clients with tools to build long-lasting relationships with their users throughout the customer journey—no matter the platform, channel or device.Platform.sh is a continuous deployment cloud hosting solution for web applications. It delivers not only screaming fast performance and robust high-availability, but also eliminates testing bottlenecks and provides fail-proof deployments thanks to its unique feature: the full production cluster, containing all its data, can be cloned under a minute into a staging environment for every new feature developed. Every git branch, every pull-request gets an automatically generated staging that allows for both automated and user-acceptance testing.