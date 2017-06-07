News By Tag
eZ Announces eZ Platform Cloud and Dramatically Accelerates the Development Cycle of Content Managem
eZ Platform Cloud first and foremost helps eZ's customers accelerate and streamline their development workflow in the cloud. This is achieved by enabling fast, agile, and robust continuous development and deployment processes for developers delivering websites and applications with eZ Platform. The immediate value for the customer is increased productivity of the digital teams, eliminating complex infrastructure management (NoOps) and improving quality and control throughout the entire development process—from development and deployment to production and maintenance. In today's digital transformation era, speed to change is key and this can differentiate winners and losers.
"In today's Digital revolution, success belongs to the one who can adapt fast. Accelerating and streamlining the development workflow is just about that. The PaaS approach is a revolution for content management technology. eZ Platform Cloud users will join this revolution and get a significant edge that will help them succeed", said Aleksander Farstad, Chief Executive Officer of eZ Systems
eZ Platform Cloud also helps rationalize costs and focus resources. Thanks to the Platform-as-
Last but not least, eZ Platform Cloud simplifies how clients run and support their digital operations. eZ Platform Cloud is a packaged solution provided by eZ with a dedicated support service covering the whole stack—from the infrastructure to the application. This is what we call "taking responsibility."
"This is one of the most exciting cloud offerings we've helped a software vendor launch to date. We firmly believe this new cloud-based service will give eZ Systems a strong competitive advantage over other global CMS vendors", said Kieron Sambrook-Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Platform.sh
eZ Platform Cloud offers tremendous value for all eZ Platform projects. It was built together with our strategic PaaS partner Platform.sh, providing us with a solid and mature solution to enable deployment of PHP, Symfony and eZ Platform applications. Platform.sh is today the leading PaaS solution for PHP and Symfony applications, it has gained a very significant market share being the preferred PaaS solution, used by thousands of developers on PHP applications of all sorts.
eZ Platform Cloud is available starting today as a private preview and will be officially launched in the coming weeks. For more information on the public launch or if you are interested in joining the private preview, please fill out this form: https://ez.no/
About eZ Systems (https://ez.no/
eZ Systems are the creators of content management platform software eZ Platform and eZ Publish. eZ provides developers, editors and marketers with an open content management system for creating customer experiences. eZ's technology provides clients with tools to build long-lasting relationships with their users throughout the customer journey—no matter the platform, channel or device.
About Platform.sh (https://platform.sh/)
Platform.sh is a continuous deployment cloud hosting solution for web applications. It delivers not only screaming fast performance and robust high-availability, but also eliminates testing bottlenecks and provides fail-proof deployments thanks to its unique feature: the full production cluster, containing all its data, can be cloned under a minute into a staging environment for every new feature developed. Every git branch, every pull-request gets an automatically generated staging that allows for both automated and user-acceptance testing.
Lia Pinto
Marketing Manager, eZ Systems
***@ez.no
