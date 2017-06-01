News By Tag
SDMA- SoftR Digital Marketing Academy, Provides Digital Marketing Courses in Pune
SDMA- SofR Digital Marketing Academy is an India based Digital Marketing Institute and classes which is located in Pune, Maharashtra.
About Courses
SEO- Search Engine Optimization is a process of increasing the presence of your site in all the search engines in the world. Many of them believe that for learning SEO, you need to have technical skills which are the wrong assumption of people. You just need to have the basic knowledge of HTML which is included within the course.
SMO- Social Media Optimization is the method of gaining traffic or engaging the user by way of social media sites. Like Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Using social media for advertising and marketing can enable small business looking to further their reach to more buyers on the web.
SEM- Search Engine Marketing, Pay per click marketing is a first-class method to get viewers whenever you want traffic on your website, and you want it now. SO it means by way of organic which is SEO- Search Engine Optimization (http://sdma.co/
Web Analytics training ensures you gain skills in web Analytics and helps you sort the data by way of the Web analytic tools, to attract insights for marketing and business development. The learning covers various elements in depth - analytics methods, web data analysis, social media analytics, multi-channel analytics, qualitative study.
Email Marketing course provides primary expertise about finding out how to stop Emails going to the spam folder. Tracking of emails is equally also important to analyze the open and click rate of the emails, as we use a bulk mailing online software to deal with each point of E-mail marketing like tracking, conversions, and building designer newsletter templates.
