Start Rummy Game Business Online with Affordable Cost by MBHiTech Solutions
How to start rummy game website business? What required to start rummy game business online? MBHiTech Solutions provide rummy game software to Start your own Rummy Game Business Online with Affordable Cost, Limited Time
RUMMY GAME DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
The 13 card Indian Rummy Game software is a ready to roll out solution for starting your online 13 card Indian rummy business in a short time. The portal offers a full suite of tools and features for successfully operating and maintaining an online rummy website.
Ready-to-use online rummy platform for short implementation time to starting Rummy Gaming business immediate and Fully customizable product to fit your needs at an affordable price.
Rummy is the most popular card game in India where we can spend quality time with our family and friends. Even though it is a game that is played for leisure, it has a reputation for being a capable stress-reliever. There are many benefits of playing rummy which includes the improvement of our mathematical and analytical skills. It is also said to develop the confidence level and grasping skills in children. Rummy is considered a game of traditional relevance and is an inevitable factor in Indian family functions and festivals.
There are many other benefits of playing Indian rummy as well. With online rummy platforms, people can spend their leisure time earning real cash while having fun. In the last few years, many online rummy websites have been launched which have aided 'the rummy revolution' in India. The overall gaming revenue in India has spiked up since the time Rummy and other traditional card games have switched to online platforms.
THE GROWTH OF INDIAN GAMING INDUSTRY
The steady growth of the online rummy websites made the Indian gaming Industry to raise its standard to compete against the global industries. Some of the other factors for the growth are discussed below:
Indian game development companies hold an average revenue of above 1.6 Million USD in 2014. And more than half of those companies have been incorporated after 2012. This shows that the Indian gaming industry was able to gain thrust by the mid of 2012.
FEATURES OF OUR RUMMY GAME SOLUTION
User registration
Payments
Marketing tools
Multicurrency
Multi lingual
Back office
Promotional management
Agent management
Affiliate management
Ticketing system
Rummy games
Pool Rummy
Deal Rummy
Point Rummy
Rummy tournaments
For more details visit website http://mbhitech.com
MBHiTech Solutions is the leading Rummy game developer company and rummy game software provider. We offer white label rummy solutions to entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in gaming sector businesses who want to run their own rummy games site.
Our rummy platform is programmed with the best features available in the gaming market. Own a website with best rummy code and rummy software to compete efficiently in the online gaming industry. Get the best features from our white label rummy solutions.
Our white label rummy solutions give a competitive edge to maximize liquidity and boost gaming operations in the online gaming industry. You can operate your own premier rummy website on a leading rummy network.
We offer comprehensive rummy solutions to cover all aspects of rummy including financial processing and gaming operations. A new rummy site can be operational within five weeks with our readily available rummy platform. We provide all advertising and marketing strategy to promote rummy game online. We provide search engine optimization, digital marketing, social media marketing, blog writing and pay per click advertising.
Domain name and rummy website development
Implement business strategies on operational rummy platform
Range of interesting avatars to select and play rummy
Multiple-player formats – 2,6 player rummy tables
Unique 3D tables for enhanced online rummy experience
Faster game play with dragging and game button options
Strategic game play with Discards Section to view discards
Instant real time chat sessions to chat with online players
Seamless Gaming Operations
Seamless software to plug into player liquidity and boost profits
Full access to operational, financial and administrative reports
Comprehensive & flawless cloud ready game server
Extensive range of cash and practice rooms and tables
Automated fraud control and prevention program tools
Intelligent tracing of low and poor bandwidth connections
Instant server migration to launch new games and tables
Real time player statistic & detailed history of player's hands
Flawless Financial Operations
Safe and Secured online payment gateways
Multiple facilities to perform online payment
Extensive monitoring for prevention of frauds
Quick online deposit and withdrawal features
Instant activation of promotional bonus codes
Comprehensive tracking of history of transactions
Facilities to run contests, promotions and deposit offers
Customizable options to implement marketing changes
Targeted segmentation to analyze free and cash players
Ample space to run promotional
Contact
Surya Dale
Marketing Manager
02065344443
surya@mbhitech.com
