Starting a business in Houston Just Got Easier

A One-Stop Solution for Small Business Owners in Houston, Texas

Contact

Xavier Sellers

***@gmail.com Xavier Sellers

End

-- After successfully piloting a one-stop solution for business owners and entrepreneurs in London, Lindsay Consolidated Services has opened in Houston, Texas. The opening of the business center is welcomed news for thousands of start-up's desperately trying to gain access to information, funding and support.Research shows that one of the major problems facing Start-ups is access to capital, training and information. LCS developed a solution for entrepreneurs by creating an end-to-end support solution, which is Astor Business Centers.is located at 8145 Highway 6 S (Hwy 6 @ Beechnut). ABC is a one-stop-shop for business services that offers vital business support, training, resources and networking all in one place. "Our concept is simple but unique. We provide everything that an entrepreneur or small business needs under one roof, says Xavier Sellers co-founder of Astor Business Centers. "Our approach to business services comes from years of working with entrepreneurs and helping them build solid business models that are profitable."He goes on to explain.The center hosts weekly master classes on everything from budgeting to dealing with stress. Astor Business Centers is conveniently located in Southwest Houston. Services include mailbox rental, copy services and affordable serviced office space for rent.For more information visit http://www.astorbusinesscenters.com