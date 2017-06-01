News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2023
Report covers ten cancer indications: Breast Cancer, Leukemia, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Hodgkin's disease and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Key Coverage and Benefits:
The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) market.
Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia in US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.
To understand the future market competition in the global Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.
To understand the regulatory scenario in major markets.
The Report also covers the detailed global historical and forecasted Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN) market covering United States, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2013-2023.
Out of all the cancer indications considered in this report, Breast Cancer, NHL and Lung cancer account for the highest number of patients at risk of CIN. Although the percentage share of NHL patients is higher than the rest, the actual number of cases at risk of CIN is higher amongst breast cancer patients as Breast cancer has the highest incidence compared to NHL.
In case of Europe, Germany accounts for the highest number of chemotherapy cases at risk for Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia when compared to France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
According to DelveInsight, the incident cases of Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia based on ten major Cancer indications shall increase at a CAGR of 2.09% from 2013 to 2023.
Market Outlook:
With the patent expiry of Neupogen, The CIN market slowly shifted to Biosimilars of Neupogen. Zarxio by Sandoz was the first approved biosimilar in 2009 in EU and in 2015 in U.S., which has been giving a tough competition to Neupogen ever since its launch. Though Zarxio/Zarzio had taken over the Neupogen market, the launch of Neulasta into the market again shifted the main hold to Amgen as Neulasta is to be administered once in a chemotherapy cycle thus reducing the infusion-related visits to hospitals.
G-CSF treatment has certain limitations. These limitations have led to research of other alternative pathways for CIN treatment.
With new drugs in pipeline like Myelo001, Rolontis, Plinabulin and other biosimilars being lined for CIN treatment, the CIN market is expected to increase drastically.
For more information request for sample pages or send your query by clicking here : https://www.delveinsight.com/
About DelveInsight https://www.delveinsight.com/
DelveInsight is a Business Consultant company and serves as a Knowledge partner across the value chain of Pharmaceutical Industry. With the use of proprietary databases and analytical models, DelveInsight provides cutting-edge market and pipeline analysis and API intelligence across all therapy areas to the Pharma and biotech sector, helping clients to quantify market events and evaluate their impact on the valuation of products, portfolios, and companies.
Contact
DelveInsight
info@delveinsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse