Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Report 2017 – Global Market Trends Till 2024

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), Procedural Volumes (Diagnostic Procedures, Therapeutic Procedures), Application, Sources (Nuclear Reactors, Cyclotrons), End User, Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA)–Industry Trends andForecast To 2024The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented based on type, procedural volumes, application, sources, end-user, and geography.· Diagnostic· Therapeutic· Diagnostic Procedures· Therapeutic Procedures· Diagnostic Application· Therapeutic application· Nuclear Reactors· Cyclotrons· Hospitals· Ambulatory Surgical Centers· Diagnostic Centers· Cancer Research InstitutesBased on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.In 2017, North Americais expected to dominate the radiopharmaceuticals market with more than 42.5%market share with a share of 4.7% followed by Europeand Asia-Pacific.· Cardinal Health Inc.· MallinckodtPlc.· GE Healthcare· Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.· Bayer AG· Bracco Imaging SpA· Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products· Nordion Inc.· Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.· IBA Molecular Imaging· CovidienPlc· Positron Corporation· NTP Radioisotopes Pty. Ltd.· Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation· Avid Radiopharmaceuticals· Jubilant Pharma· Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.· AREVA Meds· Immunomedics Inc.· Merck& Co., Inc.· Navidea· PETNET Solutions Inc.· Eckert & Ziegler· Siemens Healthcare· Positron Corporation