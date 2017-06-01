News By Tag
Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Report 2017 – Global Market Trends Till 2024
Databridgemarketresearch.com Provides " Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report", is expected to reach USD 9.49 billion
The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented based on type, procedural volumes, application, sources, end-user, and geography.
Based on Type:
· Diagnostic
· Therapeutic
Based on Procedural Volumes:
· Diagnostic Procedures
· Therapeutic Procedures
Based on Application:
· Diagnostic Application
· Therapeutic application
Based on Sources:
· Nuclear Reactors
· Cyclotrons
Based on End User:
· Hospitals
· Ambulatory Surgical Centers
· Diagnostic Centers
· Cancer Research Institutes
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.In 2017, North Americais expected to dominate the radiopharmaceuticals market with more than 42.5%market share with a share of 4.7% followed by Europeand Asia-Pacific.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Companies of the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market:
· Cardinal Health Inc.
· MallinckrodtPlc.
· GE Healthcare
· Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
· Bayer AG
· Bracco Imaging SpA
· Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products
· Nordion Inc.
· Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.
· IBA Molecular Imaging
· CovidienPlc
· Positron Corporation
· NTP Radioisotopes Pty. Ltd.
· Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation
· Avid Radiopharmaceuticals
· Jubilant Pharma
· Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· AREVA Meds
· Immunomedics Inc.
· Merck& Co., Inc.
· Navidea
· PETNET Solutions Inc.
· Eckert & Ziegler
· Siemens Healthcare
