Why your diet isn't working? by Idealbody4life

-- Obesity is one of the major diseases plaguing developed countries, with over 30% of the population being obese. Being overweight or obese can dramatically increase risk of diabetes, heart disease and other major diseases. Billions of dollars are spent on health care by taxpayers dealing with the health impact of obesity on the population. On the other hand, millions of people spend a great deal of money daily on the weight loss supplements, with very mixed results.This issue is important enough to have Time magazine dedicate a whole feature article and the front page in the 5of June 2017 edition. Article titled "The Weight Loss Trap; Why your diet isn't working" does a fantastic job in summarising some of the obstacles that are faced by anyone attempting to lose weight. Just to summarise a few; lifestyle, genes, wrong diet, lack of adequate level of physical activity, low metabolic rate and many more. This article is quick to point out that there is a stigma attached to anyone who is obese or overweight, general consensus is that people just do it to themselves by overeating. Unfortunately, often that is not the case and there are many other factors that play a much larger role.Recent studies that were highlighted in this article have shown that the same diet will have a very different effect on different people. In fact some people may actually gain weight by following a specific diet plan. Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, an obesity expert and a medical director of a clinic, has stated "So long as we continue to pigeonhole people into certain diets without considering the individuals, the more likely we are to run into problems. Dr. Freedhoff emphasis that prior to anyone prescribing any diet they must spend time, talking about individuals daily responsibilities, their social-economic status, their mental health and their comfort in the kitchen.As one can see losing weight and keeping the weight off is not a simple as following one of the latest dietary trends. Just because your friend managed to lose weight following a particular diet plan, it might not necessary be appropriate to your body or lifestyle. Please seek advice of a medical professional prior to commencing any dietary plans.Idealbody4life Personal Training team works closely together with a number of fantastic dieticians around Sydney. We use this network to help our clients achieve sustainable and long lasting results. If you would like to find out more information or looking for some training tips please do not hesitate to contact one of our experienced and dedicated personal trainers.